(Some Guy)   What's Prince Louis screaming about?
24
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
ichef.bbci.co.uk
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"None of the money will be left by the time it's my turn, will it?"
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Grannyfarts are deafening.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
No no no no I won't have a Hapsburg jaw I won't I won't I WON'T!!!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ugh, Habsburg
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I WANT A SQUIRREL!  NOW! NOW! NOW!
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The peasants are revolting!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
SHUT UP

I'M DOING A SCENE FROM "THE TIN DRUM!"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When is the fat American clown with the orange hair and the tiny tuxedo coming back?!?
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The sudden realization that 900 years of incestuous gene manipulation is you and surrounds you.  Oh..and you have a dentist appointment tomorrow.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Toads are COMING out of the hole!!!!
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Louie Louie, oh, mummy, me gotta go!
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've been told it's fair to share than I look at great uncle and grandad and I see uncle too... I'm going to end up not sharing......ahhhhh
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I DON WANNA!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
U WOT M8?!
 
trippdogg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"By the power of Grayskull... I have the power!"
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Yeah I'm the prince of the swingers all,
the Jungle VIP...."
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I am an antichrist
I am an anarchist
Don't know what I want
But I know how to get it
I wanna destroy passer by!"
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Daddy, why couldn't you marry a black girl like Aunt Meghan so I didn't have to come to these stupid things?"
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.it
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wanted to wear my blue sailor suit like Sailor Moon!
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"....There is no future in England's dreaming!"
 
fsufan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now with voting goodness.

Fark user image
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"George is making duck noises with his BUTT!"
 
