(WKRG Mobile) Sometimes you just gotta dance (wkrg.com)
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She put on her red shoes and danced the blues?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe she had just learned that she could save 15% on her car insurance.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: She put on her red shoes and danced the blues?


You'll love it!  It's a way of life!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall Peanuts Dancing
Youtube JwhP597-SW0
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bath saltz.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You Gotta Dance
Youtube 3F9O-ufJJLw
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think I better dance now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Miss, I must advise that
// If you bust that move,
/// You'll have to buy it.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dirty Vegas - Days Go By (Official Video)
Youtube gLCduDJVksc
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Vitalic - Dancing in the Streets
Youtube EDkDbp4bSXk
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pendulum Slam "Video HD"
Youtube gIOQfdn9L9c
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dazed and Confused: I wanna Dance - YouTube
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dancing in the Street // Silent Music Video
Youtube BHkhIjG0DKc
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Vaya Con Dios - Nah Neh Nah [2 :55] O.V. HD
Youtube KXcWFTRDxGM
 
Eravior
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Woman charged with disorderly conduct after stopping traffic to dance on Schillinger Rd"

Why do so many people dance on that road? Or is it the same group of people doing it over and over?

They should keep a Schillinger list.

/I didn't get in my morning stretch.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cop: "Do you know you're stopping traffic?"

Woman: "No, but if you sing it I'll dance to it!"
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Kinks - Come Dancing
Youtube xRUE0aAI5o8
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mayhem Hashtag Challenge | Allstate
Youtube m2vzNgEzrH8

Completing # challenge
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They found the guy who complained:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KXcWFTRDxGM]


Vaya Con Dios - Heading For A Fall (LIVE AVO Sessions)
Youtube Xr_Mwg9tmmU
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: They found the guy who complained:
[Fark user image 421x451]


3rd Rock from the Sun - Footloose homage
Youtube UyZzXbc0eSk
 
Dudley_Nightsoil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If I were the CEO of a Fortune 500 company I would play Time Warp over the PA system once a day and everybody would have to dance to it. Especially Accounting.
 
