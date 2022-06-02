 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Wait. Scammers are stealing all my Bored Ape NFTs. I thought nobody else could own them but me. HALP   (slate.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

211 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 02 Jun 2022 at 8:35 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"all my apes gone!"

good
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have every ape I see,
From cryptocoin to NFT
 
sleze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Scammers stealing your imaginary property?

c.tenor.comView Full Size

media4.giphy.comView Full Size

media0.giphy.comView Full Size

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
All your ape are belong to us
 
AuralArgument
‘’ less than a minute ago  
envirovore:

Couldn't get here from there, tech bros from the 70s doing the DIY builds begat all we do today with tech, including the apes.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.