 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Civilization close to being destroyed by climate change discovers civilization actually destroyed by climate change   (gizmodo.com) divider line
3
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

124 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 02 Jun 2022 at 8:35 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Parts of the city were first excavated back in 2018, during another drought."

Well, it's a good thing we keep having all these droughts!
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And it's supposed to get to 96 degF today here outside Raleigh. Yay!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ehh, one of the theories about the Bronze Age collapse of 1187BC might have been a climate wobble. Either that, or a tin shipment was lost and no one could cut the grain as the bronze needed for sickles became scarce.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.