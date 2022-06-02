 Skip to content
(Cleveland 19)   Doc Brown may be using a Ford Expedition for time travel   (cleveland19.com) divider line
9
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


1.21 jiggawatts?
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
loss prevention officers

Why don't they just say store rent-a-cops?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is heavy.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Human garbage.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought the time traveller was using a 1987 Chevy truck with four wheel drive. Did he ever manage to get a hold of a working IBM 5100 computer?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Goes a long way towards explaining how he got stranded in the old west.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Looks like Target got some of the Walmart on them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dude looks like he buys his grandpa shirts and shorts while on thrift shop patrol with Macklemore.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh geezils the Buckeye fashion sense just smacks you where it hurts.
 
