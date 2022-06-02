 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 99 of WW3: 800 people hiding in shelters under chemical plant hit by missiles. Street fighting in Severodonetsk; Russia occupies 80% of city. Zelensky says 200k+ Ukrainian children abducted to Russia. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I still think Russia can hold these areas. They are just going to absorb the losses and mass there. The new MLRS and Artillery from the US will keep them pinned in, but i don't think the Ukrainians will mount any serious (like 40-80,000 troops) offensive to retake most of those areas. Hopefully, it prevents them from a breakout. That has to be the main focus. If the Russians can make a breakout, they might be able to gain some territory in the South.

I think we're going to enter a stalemate here and it's going to be like it was for years in that region. Until Putin dies.

Just want to say again and again... I have honestly never been more impressed with how the Ukrainians defended their country and pushed these assholes back. The losses they inflicted   *chef's kiss* Keep it up, it's going to be a brutal grind from here on out.

This is not going to be solved on the battlefield.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well now we know how russia is trying to solve its population problem.

The entire world should not rest until every farking one of those 200+k children are returned to Ukraine.

F*CK russia so damned hard.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
BAYKAR
@BaykarTech
The people of Lithuania have honorably raised funds to buy a Bayraktar TB2 for Ukraine.
Upon learning this, Baykar will gift a Bayraktar TB2 to Lithuania free of charge and asks those funds go to Ukraine for humanitarian aid.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The latest UK Ministry of Defense summary:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Voting day here in Ontario, and I'm doing my bit to try and keep democracy alive here. Some have ballots. Some need bullets. Here's hoping for a good day for both us Ukraine.

/and dad too.
//Slava Ukraine
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I haven't been in these threads much lately, but thank you, all, for your part in keeping everyone informed.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Christopher Miller
@ChristopherJM
·
4h
Video from pro-Russian Telegram: DNR 113th regiment complains to Putin they've been fighting on the front in Kherson region "in hunger and cold;" no meds. They say they're thrown to the slaughter without proper weapons, and ask to return to Donetsk, to stop mobilization there.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Unless Russia finds more methods of resupply for their factories I just do not see them being able to hold these positions long term (meaning more than 6-9 months). I foresee a slow grueling rollback as they simply cannot hold the land under sustained assault by the Ukrainians. However that very much depends on how long the West will resupply Ukraine, and how much infrastructure Ukraine can build and sustain in the western areas further from the front.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

That is so amazing. Great idea
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yep. I think I saw early on that you need like orders of magnitude more troops to hold ground than to take it. That's why they tried a swift decapitation strategy early on
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Like the US, they have a metric sh*t ton of stock they can pull from storage areas and from other regions. It's not great stuff, hell most might be immobile with a working turret or something, but as long as Putin is there they will keep flinging sh*t at this front to hold what they have. Yes, their tactics suck, their morale is sh*t, and they have lost a lot, but do NOT underestimate them. I know Ukraine isn't.
 
Lyger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is my first time this early in one of these threads. Do I get to say it?

ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

They can fling all the sh*t they want but if they don't have effective weapons they won't be able to hold any ground with them. Simply having a tank sitting on a street isn't enough to hold territory. Especially if that tank can't move or shoot. It'll get blown up or bypassed in short order
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OK, now that is class.  Nicely done.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gen. Mick Ryan recommended an excellent thread assessing the current situation (Thread Reader link for the entire thing, highlights below):

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Visegrád 24
@visegrad24
·
11m
BREAKING:
Sweden will send the anti-ship missiles "Robot 17", 5000 new Pansarskott (anti-tank weapons) and   Automatgevär 90 (Swedish version of the U.S. M107 recoil-operated, semi-automatic, anti-materiel sniper rifle).
Parliament passing the bill will be a formality.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Look... the Ukrainians have done remarkably... they will continue to do so. But you cannot simply write off the Russian forces. They are up against their own border and they will have a lot more willingness to fight closer to their own supply lines. Defending is a whole lot easier than being on the offensive.

Even Ukraine feels this way which is why they have asked for and gotten siege weapons.

I feel like I have to defend myself when i point this stuff out, but it's basic military combat tactics. Russia has a LOT to work with here and they definitely feel pinned into a box. That is when they are the most dangerous. So, it's wait and see what happens now. But i do not see the Ukrainians risking their forces for any major offensive.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Do, umm, remember to check before you say that, lest you become That Guy.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
⚡Turkey will hand over "Bayraktar" free of charge, for which money was raised in Lithuania.
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) June 2, 2022
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly (A Quinn-Martin Production)!

Boris and Natasha try to make trouble for the Finns in today's exciting episode:

"East of Sweden," or "Rebel Without A Pause!"

Have a great day!
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nuts, I should read before I post
 
disgruntlefish
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I am regretting not voting early more and more. Won't be able to get there until after work now.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I thought that was obvious from the beginning?
 
