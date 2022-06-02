 Skip to content
(Guardian)   US covid cases may be 30 times higher than reported, which is three 10s, innumerable Rhode Islands, and inconceivable in the States because the educational system is so dreadful   (theguardian.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once knew quite a few people who'd made it all the way through the pandemic so far without ever getting it. All of them fully vaccinated and boosted. That number's been cut in at least half over the last couple of months. The upside is that nobody, at least in that circle, appears to have had anything serious. The worst were laid up with the equivalent of a bad cold. Others wouldn't have even known they were sick had they not been testing. But yeah, I have a feeling it's far more widespread right now than anyone is actually saying. The unvaccinated should be very, very concerned, although I stopped actually giving a shiat about what happens to them long, long ago.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I once knew quite a few people who'd made it all the way through the pandemic so far without ever getting it. All of them fully vaccinated and boosted. That number's been cut in at least half over the last couple of months. The upside is that nobody, at least in that circle, appears to have had anything serious. The worst were laid up with the equivalent of a bad cold. Others wouldn't have even known they were sick had they not been testing. But yeah, I have a feeling it's far more widespread right now than anyone is actually saying. The unvaccinated should be very, very concerned, although I stopped actually giving a shiat about what happens to them long, long ago.


I just worry about those who are unable to get vaccinated.

I guess they will be collateral damage since a sizeable % of us refuse to get vaccinated.

Those people probably claim to be pro-life as well.  But they don't give 2 shiats about my 2 of my kids, who are too young to get vaccinated (at least right now).  And especially since they are mixed race, that's just the cherry on top.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I believe that number can be considered a "metric assload."
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Use the metric system so the numbers don't seem so bad.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I once knew quite a few people who'd made it all the way through the pandemic so far without ever getting it. All of them fully vaccinated and boosted. That number's been cut in at least half over the last couple of months. The upside is that nobody, at least in that circle, appears to have had anything serious. The worst were laid up with the equivalent of a bad cold. Others wouldn't have even known they were sick had they not been testing. But yeah, I have a feeling it's far more widespread right now than anyone is actually saying. The unvaccinated should be very, very concerned, although I stopped actually giving a shiat about what happens to them long, long ago.


Vaccination doesn't prevent it. It just prepares your body to fight it.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So how many is this in Brazilians?
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well...No shiat. It seems everyone (particularly the media), is acting like the pandemic is over.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And that's turrible.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

plecos: Pocket Ninja: I once knew quite a few people who'd made it all the way through the pandemic so far without ever getting it. All of them fully vaccinated and boosted. That number's been cut in at least half over the last couple of months. The upside is that nobody, at least in that circle, appears to have had anything serious. The worst were laid up with the equivalent of a bad cold. Others wouldn't have even known they were sick had they not been testing. But yeah, I have a feeling it's far more widespread right now than anyone is actually saying. The unvaccinated should be very, very concerned, although I stopped actually giving a shiat about what happens to them long, long ago.

I just worry about those who are unable to get vaccinated.

I guess they will be collateral damage since a sizeable % of us refuse to get vaccinated.

Those people probably claim to be pro-life as well.  But they don't give 2 shiats about my 2 of my kids, who are too young to get vaccinated (at least right now).  And especially since they are mixed race, that's just the cherry on top.


Not long, I'm with you.  I hope you make it.  We are getting almost weekly scares here.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Vaccination doesn't prevent it. It just prepares your body to fight it.


Correct, although if the body is prepared enough, it can prevent you from 'getting it' in that it gets its ass kicked before it can actually get a foothold/replicate far.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds about right.  My wife called one of her friends yesterday and was like "Hey, let's hang out this weekend," and the response was "Can't.  Got Covid.  I'm mostly just tired."
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Louis Toolz: Well...No shiat. It seems everyone (particularly the media), is acting like the pandemic is over.


It may be over. Daily deaths are 1/10th of what they were at the peak.  If number of cases are 30x what's reported, that sounds like endemicity to me.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
After four Pfizer shots, my neighbor flew to Europe, tested negative to fly back, had  COVID two days later.  She didn't take her phone so having 4 5G chips was never tests.  In her recovery, the most affluent part of town has run out of COVID fighting supplies because enough people have it.   No ones wearing masks.

I'm sure this is just an aberration.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I finally managed to catch it somewhere between Dublin and Seattle, triple vaxed and N95ed the whole way.   It sucks.  Anyway, I figured the state would want to know so they could contact trace or whatever it is they do.

They took my zip code.   That's it.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I still haven't gotten it. I'm starting to feel superior about that.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good gosh, panic syndrome.
Hospitalizations and deaths....way down.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
only data I trust:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You can get a mild case of the latest version as it's a cold virus and not everyone gets really ill from the seasonal colds this is joining the ranks of.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Talking in percentage of change can be misleading and cause panic.

/I still mask up in public
//vaxxed and boosted
///started traveling for work again though
 
skinude1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
so what you're saying is far more people have it and don't know thus it's far less deadly than previously thought?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Got it two weeks ago and survived.

/Thinking about licking every door handle I see.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


COVID? Sorry, no, we've moved on to daily mass shootings in the US. Open-carry mouthbreathers out front should have told ya...
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

8 inches: Got it two weeks ago and survived.

/Thinking about licking every door handle I see.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I'll bet you are.
 
Calamity Gin [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: You can get a mild case of the latest version as it's a cold virus and not everyone gets really ill from the seasonal colds this is joining the ranks of.


Yeah. Sure. Except for long Covid which hits 1 in 5 without regard to vaccination status, and let's not forget the "mysterious" outbreaks of acute non-viral hepatitis in post-Covid children. Five year olds needing liver transplants is a totally expected and easily dealt with sequela of Covid.

It's not a cold. It's not going to be a cold for a minimum of 10 years. Wishful thinking doesn't make it otherwise.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

skinude1: so what you're saying is far more people have it and don't know thus it's far less deadly than previously thought?


Vaccination plus mutation has decreased it's lethality.

The OG version was still quite deadly.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I still haven't gotten it. I'm starting to feel superior about that.


Same here. I've got a first grader and third grader, and masks have been optional in their school for a few months. We've had a few colds run through the family, but none of us have ever tested positive for Covid. It could be that we've had asymptomatic cases, but I don't know how likely it is that four vaccinated people would all be asymptomatic.
 
alitaki
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Headline made me think of this. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Calamity Gin: wildcardjack: You can get a mild case of the latest version as it's a cold virus and not everyone gets really ill from the seasonal colds this is joining the ranks of.

Yeah. Sure. Except for long Covid which hits 1 in 5 without regard to vaccination status, and let's not forget the "mysterious" outbreaks of acute non-viral hepatitis in post-Covid children. Five year olds needing liver transplants is a totally expected and easily dealt with sequela of Covid.

It's not a cold. It's not going to be a cold for a minimum of 10 years. Wishful thinking doesn't make it otherwise.


Remember, polio only paralyzes less than 1% of those it infected, and even then, most of those recover. But nobody remembers polio as just a disease that made people a little achey.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: ace in your face: I still haven't gotten it. I'm starting to feel superior about that.

Same here. I've got a first grader and third grader, and masks have been optional in their school for a few months. We've had a few colds run through the family, but none of us have ever tested positive for Covid. It could be that we've had asymptomatic cases, but I don't know how likely it is that four vaccinated people would all be asymptomatic.


I've had colds but tested negative. I've even been on a plane and didn't get a cold after that. I was masking on that trip though.

I'm thinking that my kids and I have had asymptomatic cases in the past or false negative tests. My oldest was directly exposed and didn't get so much as a sniffle. He went to prom (I know, I know), and so did a bunch of kids who had active cases of covid.  Several of his friends got it and can trace it directly to the prom exposure.

Vaccination for the win I guess?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

plecos: Pocket Ninja: I once knew quite a few people who'd made it all the way through the pandemic so far without ever getting it. All of them fully vaccinated and boosted. That number's been cut in at least half over the last couple of months. The upside is that nobody, at least in that circle, appears to have had anything serious. The worst were laid up with the equivalent of a bad cold. Others wouldn't have even known they were sick had they not been testing. But yeah, I have a feeling it's far more widespread right now than anyone is actually saying. The unvaccinated should be very, very concerned, although I stopped actually giving a shiat about what happens to them long, long ago.

I just worry about those who are unable to get vaccinated.

I guess they will be collateral damage since a sizeable % of us refuse to get vaccinated.

Those people probably claim to be pro-life as well.  But they don't give 2 shiats about my 2 of my kids, who are too young to get vaccinated (at least right now).  And especially since they are mixed race, that's just the cherry on top.


Pre orders are available for hospitals now for delivery on 6/20

/news flash
//I personally prefer a boobie flash
///three
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Pocket Ninja: I once knew quite a few people who'd made it all the way through the pandemic so far without ever getting it. All of them fully vaccinated and boosted. That number's been cut in at least half over the last couple of months. The upside is that nobody, at least in that circle, appears to have had anything serious. The worst were laid up with the equivalent of a bad cold. Others wouldn't have even known they were sick had they not been testing. But yeah, I have a feeling it's far more widespread right now than anyone is actually saying. The unvaccinated should be very, very concerned, although I stopped actually giving a shiat about what happens to them long, long ago.

Vaccination doesn't prevent it. It just prepares your body to fight it.


This is somewhat semantic.  Vaccination can prepare your body to fight it so effectively that you never have a detectable viral load.  And it mostly did so against the OG strain.
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At least 5 optometrists I know right now are out with it. This is nuts
 
MindStalker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

skinude1: so what you're saying is far more people have it and don't know thus it's far less deadly than previously thought?


It has Become less deadly through 3 factors.

A good percentage of those who will get deadly sick from it have already gotten it and gained immunity or died off.

The rest have Significantly reduced symptoms from having had shots/boosters.

The virus itself has mutated to be more transmissible but less deadly.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: ace in your face: I still haven't gotten it. I'm starting to feel superior about that.

Same here. I've got a first grader and third grader, and masks have been optional in their school for a few months. We've had a few colds run through the family, but none of us have ever tested positive for Covid. It could be that we've had asymptomatic cases, but I don't know how likely it is that four vaccinated people would all be asymptomatic.


98 out of 100 people are asymptomatic.   So the likelihood is actually pretty high.  Like, almost 98%!
 
heavymetal [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTFA: ""It's almost as though we've created a national 'don't ask, don't tell' Covid policy - and that is a perfect way to promise that Covid will spread rapidly," she said - especially concerning given as much as 60% of Covid transmission happens from people who never have any symptoms."

I really think this is the major problem with fighting COVID. Especially with the immaturity towards masks and isolating demonstrated by a large percentage of the population. Unless mandatory daily screening of everyone is implemented, which would never happen, how can COVID ever be stopped? Vaccines just keep it from killing you, but you can catch it. Probably asymptomatically, so many vaccinated will unknowingly spread it.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Two months ago, my wife and four other members of her family all tested positive. Hers was very mild, others were worse. Those are all under the radar, none got reported anywhere. In fact, my wife called her primary care dr., asked if they need to know for any reporting or to add to her personal chart. Nope, they didn't even ask her name. WTF? What happens if a few years later, it's discovered that everybody that had COVID now is susceptible to another condition?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fano: At least 5 optometrists I know right now are out with it. This is nuts


How many recommend Sensodyne?
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Fano: At least 5 optometrists I know right now are out with it. This is nuts

How many recommend Sensodyne?


4 and I think that's how they got it!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Calamity Gin: wildcardjack: You can get a mild case of the latest version as it's a cold virus and not everyone gets really ill from the seasonal colds this is joining the ranks of.

Yeah. Sure. Except for long Covid which hits 1 in 5 without regard to vaccination status


It's not even determined if long covid actually exists. It's self-diagnosed and researchers haven't yet found evidence of it other than people reporting symptoms after having covid. There are enough reports that they are still looking but nothing they can put under a microscope and say "here's long covid". I'd link to the studies by various universities and medial associations but the Fark mods keep deleting it as "Covid misinformation". Let  me be very clear that I personally  believe long covid absolutely exists and will probably kill anyone lucky enough to survive covid. In fact I so totally believe in long covid that I don't believe further research into it should be done and it should just be accepted across the board as medical fact and anybody that disagrees should be thrown in prison.
 
