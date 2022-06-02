 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Britain prepares for Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Plans include singing We Will Rock You continually for the next two weeks   (nypost.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Rama IX of Thailand died 5 years ago, but in 10 days, QE2 will finally be able to claim the second spot for longest-reigning monarchs.

Then it's another two years to catch Jaromír Jágr Louis XIV.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What a Jubilee may look like.
junkfoodblog.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I only see a few masks. COVID numbers there should be going thru the roof in the next couple weeks.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Rama IX of Thailand died 5 years ago, but in 10 days, QE2 will finally be able to claim the second spot for longest-reigning monarchs.

Then it's another two years to catch Jaromír Jágr Louis XIV.


If she makes it another two years it will be exciting for you, but to her it will just be another Tuesday.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just don't have People Magazine promote it.  It doesn't end well, right Betty White?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Here in Canada, we're celebrating her Maple Jujube...

Fark user imageView Full Size


KarmicDisaster: What a Jubilee may look like.
[junkfoodblog.com image 800x412]


Damnit!
 
wage0048
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why would it be the platinum jubilee when she was only crowned 69 years ago?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Uhh, No, Subby. Not even close.
Each rendition of We Will Rock You must be followed by the entirety of We Are the Champions.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: Here in Canada, we're celebrating her Maple Jujube...

[Fark user image 600x450]

KarmicDisaster: What a Jubilee may look like.
[junkfoodblog.com image 800x412]

Damnit!


Meh, Canadian ones look more classy - this gold-amber is a nice color.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wage0048: Why would it be the platinum jubilee when she was only crowned 69 years ago?


They're going by ascension to the crown as opposed to coronation date.  It comes down to being acclaimed and why people like Edward V are mentioned in the official role and Lady Jane Grey is not.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Another one bites the...

/ Hey!
// I'm not finished!
/// Who's the guy in the black hood?
 
