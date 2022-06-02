 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOMU Columbia)   Missouri Police Department cancels ill-conceived gun raffle. This is not a repeat from the next thread down   (komu.com) divider line
8
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

132 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2022 at 8:25 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I cant wait for the gun raffles with proceeds going to Uvalde victims...

/sorry
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bad Optics for $800, Alex.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't know if they caught the lesson from Uvalde that on the hierarchy of things conservatives protect, they're a notch below guns.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can they cancel an ill-conceived state?

\ Cue Grampa Simpson.
 
roddack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
'Why would the police want to promote weapons in the community?'


Well they sure as shiat aren't going to run in and stop the active shooter.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Too soon for a law enforcement community to publicize and encourage the proliferation of assault weapons?  I didn't think so!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Or maybe they should only be available via raffle.
 
benelane
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
These stupid raffles are everywhere in places like my part of the country (slackjaw ruralesque). I think I've seen at least 6 fark articles about them recently. They were dumb to begin with, as a lot of the people buying the tickets are people that normally wouldn't be able to easily obtain a gun, let alone an AR. Now, these raffles are downright madness, as is the way of the times. My small town is still moving forward with theirs, as far as I know.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.