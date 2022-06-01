 Skip to content
(Fox 19 Cincinnati)   Shooting at Dayton hospital leaves at least one dead. Hey, did anyone know there was a shooting at a Dayton hospital?   (fox19.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sick prisoner was able to take the officer's gun and kill him with it. I know the Right loves to talk about "a good guy with a gun", but the cold hard fact is this;  if you own a gun, the most likely person it will kill is you.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meh. Got to be at least 4 before it makes the news these days.
 
