(National Today)   Today, June 2, is National Leave the Office Early, Moonshine, Rotisserie Chicken, and Rocky Road Ice Cream Day.
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Twist my rubber arm.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and tomorrow is POETS Day

/ PIss Off Early, Tomorrow's Saturday
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least they give you a road map of what to do when you leave early.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But when will I have time to FarkTM ?  I'm sure as shazbot not going to do it in my free time!
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Office?

Okay, I guess...

*gets up, goes over to sit on couch*
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm working from home.  I guess I'll go to the office and Fark from there.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kuroshin: Office?

Okay, I guess...

*gets up, goes over to sit on couch*


At least put your sweat pants on before sitting on the good furniture.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found a Spanish restaurant who cook rotisserie chicken properly.  Moist, golden to golden brown skin, delicious.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Found a Spanish restaurant who cook rotisserie chicken properly.  Moist, golden to golden brown skin, delicious.


if you're ever in Newark NJ USA there are some really good Spanish restaurants.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - I Love Rocky Road
Youtube beTsDOBRs8I
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Rwa2play: Found a Spanish restaurant who cook rotisserie chicken properly.  Moist, golden to golden brown skin, delicious.

if you're ever in Newark NJ USA there are some really good Spanish restaurants.


Are those Spanish restaurants as in "paella and tapas" or as in "empañadas and chuchifritos"?  The former are pretty rare in the US...I think Jose Andres runs more than half of them himself.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I had planned to leave the office early tomorrow to pick up a mail package that won't fit in any of the lockers at my apartment complex. They're now delivering it today. That's fitting, I guess.
 
alienated
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I miss moonshine. A long time farker used to bring it out from Kentucky here to SoCal for parties. He knew a good person who really knew the craft. It was so smooth. You know who you are.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Today is also Yell 'Fudge' at the Cobras in North America Day.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just add some weed and a blowjob and I'll bring the wine.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On short term disability for recent open heart surgery. Had some Rocky Road came after my special k. Rotisserie chicken is always welcome but I gave all my moonshine away to my brother...and my bourbon...and my whiskey. Well at least I kept it in the family!
 
