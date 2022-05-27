 Skip to content
(Lafayette Advertiser)   And one of y'all'll betray me fo' the cock crow tree time. I Garountee   (theadvertiser.com) divider line
31
    Tabasco sauce, Leonardo da Vinci, Hot sauce, Jesus, Nicholas DuPr, bottle of original Tabasco, St. Joseph Catholic Church, painting of The Last Supper  
•       •       •

WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
filmfad.com
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows that Da Vinci was a time traveler.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judas knew the attic was too small for his hotsauce farts. But he did it anyways.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DuPré said he hasn't decided what he'll do with the commemorative bottle, but he's considering putting it in a vestibule with some directions for finding the bottle in the painting.
Something for the archaeologists to ponder over 2000 years from now, when sea levels begin receding and reveal coastal settlements from the era of the late American Empire.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't like people interfering with classic art. I'll stick with the original...

Fark user image
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
  
Fark user image


It's not an exact match, or even close really.  The painting lacks the characteristic bright red top, and the neck of a Tabasco bottle doesn't have green cross.  Not to mention the label is missing entirely from the one in the painting.

Man, when you don't have to empirically prove jack or shirt to sell your religion, you can claim all sorts of bullshiat.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like tasting my food. Tabasco gives me that opportunity.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gannett-cdn.com

"Dear Lord, please make this bland white-people food have some seasoning." *Tabasco sauce magically appears*
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jamspoon: I don't like people interfering with classic art. I'll stick with the original...

Fark user image 850x487


Heretic. This is the original. (I had a print made and is hanging over my fireplace).

external-preview.redd.it


I suppose as a resident Cajun I should say something about the article...Tabasco is kinda situational. I prefer Louisiana Hot Sauce as a general table condiment.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the penultimate supper
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Jeebus was here in the United States working on the Constitution.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey!! This stuffs made in New York City!!!"

"New York City!?!?! Get a cross!"
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "upper room" shown in the accompanying video is the traditional site of the Last Supper. It  has an Islamic Mihrab, and is above King David's tomb.
And yet, somehow, people from around the world can come and visit here and nobody is fighting anyone else.
This is about a ten minute leisurely stroll from the Noble Enclosure/Temple Mount where folks is always fussin' and a-feudin'.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


Necessary ingredients for Paul Prudhomme's Cajun Meatloaf.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.it
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The painting is in Louisiana. Story over.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user image 425x318

Necessary ingredients for Paul Prudhomme's Cajun Meatloaf.


The Cajun Chef is one of my Go-To cookbooks.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

preview.redd.it image 750x767


Judas was the only disciple who knew what was going on. Fight me.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

preview.redd.it image 750x767


That's racist!
 
hamsack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People came from miles around for just little taste, most of′um didn't make it 'cause a all that nuclear waste But if you survived this nuclear holocaust come down to Mississippi for some of the Jesus hot sauce.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The painting is in Louisiana. Story over.


It was painted in 2003. They even interviewed the artist.  It's not like it dates from 1700 or something.
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

preview.redd.it image 750x767

Judas was the only disciple who knew what was going on. Fight me.


img.ifunny.co
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fark user image 276x360]    [Fark user image 172x359

It's not an exact match, or even close really.  The painting lacks the characteristic bright red top, and the neck of a Tabasco bottle doesn't have green cross.  Not to mention the label is missing entirely from the one in the painting.

Man, when you don't have to empirically prove jack or shirt to sell your religion, you can claim all sorts of bullshiat.


Fark user image
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fark user image 425x318

Necessary ingredients for Paul Prudhomme's Cajun Meatloaf.

The Cajun Chef is one of my Go-To cookbooks.


Fark user image


The Jalapeño sauce was brutal.
My bunghole hates me.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fark user image image 276x360]    [Fark user image image 172x359

It's not an exact match, or even close really.  The painting lacks the characteristic bright red top, and the neck of a Tabasco bottle doesn't have green cross.  Not to mention the label is missing entirely from the one in the painting.

Man, when you don't have to empirically prove jack or shirt to sell your religion, you can claim all sorts of bullshiat.


People put the cap back on?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fark user image image 425x318

Necessary ingredients for Paul Prudhomme's Cajun Meatloaf.


Of course Juicetain Wilson would add a healthy dose of Paychaud's Bitters to that.
 
Gonz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There are still two situations where I think Tabasco is the perfect hot sauce. And yes, like the rest of you, I have a collection of international hot sauces that I switch up by dish.

Tabasco is the perfect hot sauce for raw oysters, and ketchup, horseradish, Tabasco and lime juice is the baseline for good cocktail sauce.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: jamspoon: I don't like people interfering with classic art. I'll stick with the original...

Fark user image 850x487

Heretic. This is the original. (I had a print made and is hanging over my fireplace).

external-preview.redd.it image 850x433

I suppose as a resident Cajun I should say something about the article...Tabasco is kinda situational. I prefer Louisiana Hot Sauce as a general table condiment.


I have a Last Supper collection, let me show it to you

Fark user image
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jamspoon: JTtheCajun: jamspoon: I don't like people interfering with classic art. I'll stick with the original...

Fark user image 850x487

Heretic. This is the original. (I had a print made and is hanging over my fireplace).

external-preview.redd.it image 850x433

I suppose as a resident Cajun I should say something about the article...Tabasco is kinda situational. I prefer Louisiana Hot Sauce as a general table condiment.

I have a Last Supper collection, let me show it to you

Fark user image 850x487


My favorite remains Dali's, where he painted himself as Christ.
 
