(Mirror.co.uk) Boobies Woman falls foul of airline's excess boobage rules (NSFW)   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
115
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
She certainly does look dehumanised, but I doubt that's on the airline. Imagine sitting next to that? With your kids?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In the event of a water landing, your seat cushions and that lady's chest can be used as floatation devices
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cleveland's voice: "thats just nasty.'
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Goodness gracious honey, I think you were dehumanized well before you got on the plane.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She's more silicone and collagen than woman...
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Eh.  The lips and eyebrows don't look great.

I do not care what she wears on the airplane. They're just sky buses anyway.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*clicks article*
Yikes.
Life choices people. Choose wisely.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yep I knew before I clicked that this had dead dove do not eat energy, but I clicked anyway
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bughunter: [Fark user image image 310x465]

If they're each bigger than your head, then you have overcompensated for a small brain.

/and the ink...
//she chose poorly


I really hope that's red tattoo ink on the inside of her right titty and not an open sore

Don't understand why looking like a balloon animal is attractive, and that goes for body builders/steroid abusers too
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shouldn't at some point the Medical Board look into that 'surgeon's' license.
Because that's just asking for spine problems. Followed by drug addiction for the pain.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
("They said I could be anything, so I became a balloon animal.")
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess now we know what happened to Jackie Wright's and Bob Todd's heads after they died...

j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that needs to be lanced and drained
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is more silicone there than the caulking aisle at home depot.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Therion: [i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 310x465]
Mary Magdalene, 25, arrived at the airport on May 31 to board a flight from Toronto, Canada, to Dallas in the US,

Mother of God.jpg


Fark user imageView Full Size


That should be a crime.....
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any doctors who facilitated this woman's surgery should lost their licenses forever.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't doing surgery like that a violation of the plastic surgeon's hippopotamus oath?
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Any doctors who facilitated this woman's surgery should lost their licenses forever.


I worked on a documentary a long time ago that addressed some of this in the sex worker trans community, they go to Mexico and also self inject vegetable oil to stay puffy
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her surgeon really should recommend some therapy. Probably meds too.

Wow.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her Instagram account is @1800leavemaryalone. I am now 100% confident this is in no way staged, exaggerated, overstated, fabricated, or in any way a publicity stunt.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No problem with the 10 Kg lips?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're only allowed one carry-on bag. Everyone knows that.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot is as idiot does.

Clearly her publicity machine slowed, so she needed to find some way to make headlines again. Looking like a human Jabba the Hutt apparently wasn't enough.

She should have resisted. Jail would be good for her.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rag on a stick territory.
You can't reach the crusty bits, lady.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thatsenoughinternetfortoday.gif
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks like a couple of middle-schoolers got a hold of a "design a woman" app.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mental Illness on full display.
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yuck.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monster
Youtube dazVELmg19M
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, could you make yourself even weirder? Maybe that would get people to look at you more.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AW gunna AW
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*clicks article link*

O_o

Silkwood shower for my eyeballs...... STAT!!!!!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: bughunter: [Fark user image image 310x465]

If they're each bigger than your head, then you have overcompensated for a small brain.

/and the ink...
//she chose poorly

I really hope that's red tattoo ink on the inside of her right titty and not an open sore

Don't understand why looking like a balloon animal is attractive, and that goes for body builders/steroid abusers too


Don't know about the others, but body builders aren't doing it to be attractive.  It's more like an art project where you are the medium.  You quickly learn, long before you reach body builder size/status, that if you're a shredded/jacked dude, the only people who are going to gawk over your muscles are other musclebros at the gym and, more commonly, large-but-squishy dudes who imagine themselves to be musclebros.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's enough internet for today.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying to picture the sort of man/woman/partner she's trying to appeal to.

I wonder if she would find any of them appealing?
 
Mollari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"First, do no harm".   This woman needs help, not 10kg of silicone, she is not healthy.

Surgeon(s) who did this to her should be facing malpractice suits and loss  of medical license.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UNBELIEVABLY HEINOUS.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the red farkies here to talk about mental health issues?
 
BubbaBoBobBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew Jesus had such horrible taste in women?

https://giphy.com/gifs/5ts17yNB2tCdINe2Fi
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
LOOK AT ME!! I'M A SURGICALLY-ENHANCED FREAK!!

Yes, you are - and you're scaring children & adults alike. GTFO!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Disgusting
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mary Magdalene
Which is she
Instagram Influencer
TikToker
Aspiring rapper
Only Fans creator
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: I'm trying to picture the sort of man/woman/partner she's trying to appeal to.

I wonder if she would find any of them appealing?


The... blind?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Back in my drinking days, I would get really drunk but never drunk enough that would make that creature look good.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Her Instagram account is @1800leavemaryalone. I am now 100% confident this is in no way staged, exaggerated, overstated, fabricated, or in any way a publicity stunt.


90% of her body is fake, so that does make sense.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

optikeye: Shouldn't at some point the Medical Board look into that 'surgeon's' license.
Because that's just asking for spine problems. Followed by drug addiction for the pain.


Don't forget "engaging in her body dysmorphia."
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: that needs to be lanced and drained


and then lanced again to make sure it's dead!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.