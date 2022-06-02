 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   When the string to a kite is cut, it sails wildly until its final descending crash. Now imagine you're the kite   (nbcnews.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, Florida Keys, Seven Mile Bridge, United States Coast Guard, U.S. Route 1 in Florida, Wind, Parable of the Good Samaritan, Florida, good Samaritan  
•       •       •

871 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2022 at 6:30 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And you die next to your kids that are also the kite. shiat, poor kids.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This happened in Clearwater in the 90's, except the line broke - it wasn't cut.

Dude blew ashore and got dragged through a tennis court, where one of his legs got ripped off in the fencing before he died.
 
Bslim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, at least they got to live an "experience" now their friends can post their "experience" of the funeral on Insta.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So... WHY did the captain cut the line?  They had time to repeat that the captain cut the line three separate times in that article, but I don't see an explanation.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ohhhhh.  Something about a storm?  I guess the line was pulling on the boat hard enough to scare the captain?  I still can't make sense of what in the everloving *fark* could have possessed them to effectively murder his wards in some misguided attempt to keep them safe.  But the article did mention something about wind.
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: So... WHY did the captain cut the line?  They had time to repeat that the captain cut the line three separate times in that article, but I don't see an explanation.


Winds changed to the point that the parasail was controlling the boat rather than the other way around, dragging the boat around outside anyone's control. Gives the impression (possibly real threat?) that the boat itself could capsize or crash.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bslim: Well, at least they got to live an "experience" now their friends can post their "experience" of the funeral on Insta.


Sick dunk on a 9 year old and 10 year old who just lost their mom, bro.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Ohhhhh.  Something about a storm?  I guess the line was pulling on the boat hard enough to scare the captain?  I still can't make sense of what in the everloving *fark* could have possessed them to effectively murder his wards in some misguided attempt to keep them safe.  But the article did mention something about wind.


He didn't care about them. They were dragging him. He was worried about himself in an uncontrollable boat.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

evilmrsock: BeesNuts: So... WHY did the captain cut the line?  They had time to repeat that the captain cut the line three separate times in that article, but I don't see an explanation.

Winds changed to the point that the parasail was controlling the boat rather than the other way around, dragging the boat around outside anyone's control. Gives the impression (possibly real threat?) that the boat itself could capsize or crash.


Yeah, that's the impression I got. Parasail got snagged by winds, Captain couldn't maintain course or speed, and all parties were at the mercy of the storm. So he cut the line because... women and children (die) first?
 
bisi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bslim: Well, at least they got to live an "experience" now their friends can post their "experience" of the funeral on Insta.


You're right. Serves them right for... doing activities?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was she heavily insured?
Just curious.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: evilmrsock: BeesNuts: So... WHY did the captain cut the line?  They had time to repeat that the captain cut the line three separate times in that article, but I don't see an explanation.

Winds changed to the point that the parasail was controlling the boat rather than the other way around, dragging the boat around outside anyone's control. Gives the impression (possibly real threat?) that the boat itself could capsize or crash.

Yeah, that's the impression I got. Parasail got snagged by winds, Captain couldn't maintain course or speed, and all parties were at the mercy of the storm. So he cut the line because... women and children (die) first?


To say nothing of the negligence possibly involved in going out there in the first place...

I'm *trying* not to pass judgement on el capitan here, but I simply can't read it any other way.  Greedy Idiot Murders Mother in Front of Children because He Was Scared.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
don't those things operate with a winch system to let line in and out?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: So... WHY did the captain cut the line?  They had time to repeat that the captain cut the line three separate times in that article, but I don't see an explanation.


There was a storm.  Which leads us to ask what both the family and the captain were thinking when they decided to go out parasailing on a day when they knew there would be a storm.

Then again, it's Florida.  Never a shortage of stupid - everyone gets their share.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bslim: Well, at least they got to live an "experience" now their friends can post their "experience" of the funeral on Insta.


Never change
 
MIRV888
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: don't those things operate with a winch system to let line in and out?


You'd just be getting dragged by the wind on a shorter line.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Ohhhhh.  Something about a storm?  I guess the line was pulling on the boat hard enough to scare the captain?  I still can't make sense of what in the everloving *fark* could have possessed them to effectively murder his wards in some misguided attempt to keep them safe.  But the article did mention something about wind.


Keep himself safe.

He was keeping himself safe.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: BeesNuts: So... WHY did the captain cut the line?  They had time to repeat that the captain cut the line three separate times in that article, but I don't see an explanation.

There was a storm.  Which leads us to ask what both the family and the captain were thinking when they decided to go out parasailing on a day when they knew there would be a storm.

Then again, it's Florida.  Never a shortage of stupid - everyone gets their share.


The family reasonably trusted the professional and were not in a position to evaluate the risk.  Not that you're blaming them in any way, but even "what were they thinking?" gets my blood up in this story.

It's like over the last 5 years or so, every trustworthy professional on earth got reduced to atoms.  We're all out here completely fending for ourselves.  Getting shot at?  Cops will wait outside for an hour.  Want some lunch at Wendy's?  That's a 15 minute wait at the drive through window.  Weigh over 310 lbs, have a heart condition and experiencing mild strokes, but require a clean bill of health for campaign reasons?  There's a doc for that.  You black?  Good luck with your pulse oximeter, idiot.  Thinking about parasailing?  Think again.  Better learn all about it (and the weather patterns at your destination) first so you can tell whether the man who holds your very life in his hands is a farking liar.

/Stupid man world...
//The dude who FINALLY fixed my AC yesterday might deserve a medal
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pegged to death

The three of them

Yeesh
 
wxboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: BeesNuts: So... WHY did the captain cut the line?  They had time to repeat that the captain cut the line three separate times in that article, but I don't see an explanation.

There was a storm.  Which leads us to ask what both the family and the captain were thinking when they decided to go out parasailing on a day when they knew there would be a storm.

Then again, it's Florida.  Never a shortage of stupid - everyone gets their share.


I wouldn't blame the family. They would trust someone (the captain) who should know better than they would about the safety of the activity they're paying him for. Then again, it's also possible that the captain put up a protest, and mom went all Karen on him and he relented. But there's no evidence of that in TFA (nor would there be, of course, if it turned out to be the case).

Also, it's Florida, where afternoon thunderstorms are common, especially in the summer. They also tend to be rather localized. I would never expect the average person to effectively be a meteorologist when it comes to decision-making, especially in places they might be unfamiliar with due to being on vacation (this family was from IL). So it's entirely on the captain, who should have had the knowledge and experience to recognize the situation before it got bad.
 
synithium
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Pegged to death

The three of them

Yeesh


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Also,

The family used Lighthouse Parasail for their Memorial Day excursion. No one answered a number listed for the company. Couch as well as co-owners Jacquelin and Alex Winter could not be reached on Wednesday.

I don't know why the media even bothers trying to contact companies after incidents like this. Even a first-year law student would quickly tell them not to comment to the media, since they are 100% certain to be sued.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.