(FOX6Now)   Woman shot in her home from the unit above, which is apparently occupied by Yosemite Sam   (fox6now.com) divider line
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He feared for his life. 

factinate.comView Full Size
 
Cary Granite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly she's a flea-bitten varmint.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snohomish Sam yesterday, Yosemite Sam today.

These tunes are getting looney.

Texas Pete tomorrow?
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

I always wondered what was on the lower levels.
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandmother's similarly elderly downstairs neighbor fired her rifle through her ceiling and into my grandmother's apartment.  But hey, freedom.
 
Pert
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know how often this happens in the UK? Literally (or at least practically) never.

Freedom FROM things is often underrated.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I would assume discharging a firearm in a multi-unit residential building is perfectly legal in Wistucky.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Score another win for the well regulated militia.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pert: You know how often this happens in the UK? Literally (or at least practically) never.

Freedom FROM things is often underrated.


yeah, well, YOUR freedom to live in peace and health and raise your kids without fear isnt as important as MY freedom to go play rambo at the shooting range on the weekends. Cant you see that that's more important, limey scumbag bolshevik. Christ people where are your priorities. HUMAN LIFE over hobbies? Crazy talk.
 
