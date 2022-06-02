 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Apparently all it takes to be a Brooklyn bar hero is picking up a rodent. "Everyone else in the bar quickly panicked, as the only wildlife most Brooklynites are used to are rats and cockroaches"   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
opossums aren't rodents.
 
mwenye_kichaa
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

khitsicker: opossums aren't rodents.


Before opening the article preview/peek thing I thought the headline meant she grabbed a squirrel or something. Because us nerds on Fark know better. I thought
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mwenye_kichaa: khitsicker: opossums aren't rodents.

Before opening the article preview/peek thing I thought the headline meant she grabbed a squirrel or something. Because us nerds on Fark know better. I thought


We've just been exposed to a lot of squirrel balls.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The real hero is the buddy who stops you when you're trying to pick up a rodent at the bar.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Opossums, (AKA Pointy kitties)  mostly eat things that are problematic to people, like ticks and fleas. Their fur is also very soft and they are immune to rattlesnake and some pit viper venoms!

These are your 'possum facts for today...
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Opposums are misunderstood animals. They aren't as scary as they are made out to be. Quite smart and sweet.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Smitty, smitty, smitty.

This is zoology 101 stuff.
 
