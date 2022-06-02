 Skip to content
(KUTV Utah)   Utah County's top prosecutor proactively called the media to his office today to declare that he is not a cannibalistic child murderer. Then the Sheriff told the media his office is not in cahoots with a rape suspect in Scotland   (kutv.com) divider line
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What very normal, reassuring announcements that definitely make me think the guy who is friends with a rape suspect in Scotland is investigating another guy for killing and eating a child.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is only the third-most-strange story I've read about adults taking advantage of children in Utah.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Sheriff, I am glad to hear that your studio audience disapproves of the last skit as strongly as I. As a deacon I abhor the implication that the LDS Church is a haven for cannibalism. It is well known that we now have the problem relatively under control, and that it is the Southern Baptists who now suffer the largest casualties in this area. And what do you think the Argylls ate in Aden. Arabs? Yours etc. Deacon B.J. Smethwick in a white wine sauce with shallots, mushrooms and garlic
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, you said it out loud.
 
buster_v
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What the fark is wrong with us?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, now I'm convinced he's a cannibalistic child murderer who's friends with a Scottish rapist. Good job.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To clarify, he stated that he was forced to defend himself against cannibalistic children who were possibly high on marijuana
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

If you've enjoyed listening to this record, you'll enjoy "Folk Songs of the Spanish Inquisition."
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Live from...Spanish Fork, UTAH

seriously, could life get any weirder?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was waiting for the 'April fools!' and then someone pointing out that it's June 1st, not April 1st.

And of course the Sheriff isn't helping out a rape suspect in Scotland if the rape suspect is currently in Utah.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What order did he not do those things in? Because eating the corpse after you've already committed the murder is just a fancy version of clipping coupons for the grocery store.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

no1curr: Well, now I'm convinced he's a cannibalistic child murderer who's friends with a Scottish rapist. Good job.


I'm wondering if there is a cannibal kid cookbook.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is that a Prince Andrew joke?
 
Snort
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would also like to announce that I am not a cannibalistic child muderer.

I hope that clears things up for everyone.
 
