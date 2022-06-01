 Skip to content
(NPR)   Ain't nothing gonna...you know what, something better happen   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Followup, Assault, Crimes, Murder, Hate crime, charges of murder, domestic terrorism, Jury, Payton Gendron  
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't get it...


This headline sucks.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
... this headline doesn't. Really make any sense.

This dude's going away. I suspect he's going to try to use his trial as a way to air his views, and I really hope that gets shut down hard.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Felgraf: ... this headline doesn't. Really make any sense.

This dude's going away. I suspect he's going to try to use his trial as a way to air his views, and I really hope that gets shut down hard.


There isn't much of a point in a trial. The only punishment option under NYS law is Life Without Parole.

I'm not sure if the Feds can do any better.
 
