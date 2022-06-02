 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Muslim woman claims McDonald's employees intentionally served her bacon, a claim at odds with McDonald's lengthy track record of not serving its customers food of any kind   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
50
•       •       •

50 Comments     (+0 »)
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"McDonald's made my children and me feel unwanted and worthless."

If I went to a McDonald's and felt anything other than unwanted and worthless, I'd be worried that I accidentally visited a restaurant.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fully expected to read the article thinking the woman was overreacting when the employee gave her a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit instead of an egg and cheese.  Bacon on Filet o' Fish, though, is hard to believe it's a mistake.  While I personally find it hard to believe in any benevolent sky wizard who would prioritize micromanaging people's diets instead of alleviating suffering or smiting the evil, it's a dick move to do that.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate pickles.   I specifically ask for no pickles.   If I get a pickle, I pull it off and put it in the wrapper and eat the burger.  I don't get bent out of shape and cry something-ism to the press, because some imaginary being I'm indoctrinated into believing tells me to do that.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
significantly more than is typically ordered when a customer asks for it-and then charged her for the pork

What are the chances the order was made at a kiosk?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: I hate pickles.   I specifically ask for no pickles.   If I get a pickle, I pull it off and put it in the wrapper and eat the burger.  I don't get bent out of shape and cry something-ism to the press, because some imaginary being I'm indoctrinated into believing tells me to do that.


It's about simple respect.

That said, proving malicious intent will be difficult. A minimum wage employee at a fast food place may have just screwed up.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: I fully expected to read the article thinking the woman was overreacting when the employee gave her a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit instead of an egg and cheese.  Bacon on Filet o' Fish, though, is hard to believe it's a mistake.  While I personally find it hard to believe in any benevolent sky wizard who would prioritize micromanaging people's diets instead of alleviating suffering or smiting the evil, it's a dick move to do that.


Yeah, I've never been lucky enough to get bacon on my fish sandwich , much less more bacon than usual, so I'm going to have to agree this was done as a dick move.
 
blackminded
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: I hate pickles.   I specifically ask for no pickles.   If I get a pickle, I pull it off and put it in the wrapper and eat the burger.  I don't get bent out of shape and cry something-ism to the press, because some imaginary being I'm indoctrinated into believing tells me to do that.


Burgers come with pickles. The Filet o' Fish does not come with bacon. Unless you request it which 1) why 2) she did not.

explicitly ordered a plain fish sandwich, yet employees added three to four strips of bacon-significantly more than is typically ordered when a customer asks for it-and then charged her for the pork she did not order
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they were being "ironic"

That being said, I wouldn't think anything on their menu would be
considered halal no matter what they'd promised.

/ugh, not in 30 years, and I think the last thing purchased from them was a Vanilla shake and fries.
//and still pissed about my last Burger King sandwich I bit into and thought "hey, the mayo tastes funny"?
///psycopathic teenaged varmints that are pissed off you made them serve your meal.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: I hate pickles.   I specifically ask for no pickles.   If I get a pickle, I pull it off and put it in the wrapper and eat the burger.  I don't get bent out of shape and cry something-ism to the press, because some imaginary being I'm indoctrinated into believing tells me to do that.


For some religious dietary laws. Even using the same oven is a nope.
Strict Jewish household will have two sinks, dishwashers, and set of dishes for meats and non-meats. Once it's been touch with forbidden meat...it's spoiled forever. (I think a priest can rebless it, check your local temple)

Your oven and even fridge most likely has a sabbath mode (look in the instructions) that disables the oven light on saturday, and sets a preset cooking time as the it's against  religious law to light a fire by your action (light bulb, oven, elevator call light)
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: I hate pickles.   I specifically ask for no pickles.   If I get a pickle, I pull it off and put it in the wrapper and eat the burger.  I don't get bent out of shape and cry something-ism to the press, because some imaginary being I'm indoctrinated into believing tells me to do that.


Your religion specifically FORBIDS eating pickles?  AND your religion avoids pickles so hard, it used to be used as a method of detecting that religion in minority groups?  And someone put MORE pickles than was usually on your sandwich?  AND they charged you for it?  Huh.  You should avoid that restaurant at all costs, it may employ some real schmucks.
 
blackminded
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: some imaginary being I'm indoctrinated into believing tells me to do that


Which is interesting given why McDonald's serves the Filet o'Fish in the first place.

It was created in 1962 by Lou Groen, a McDonald's franchise owner in Cincinnati, Ohio,[2][3] in response to falling hamburger sales on Fridays resulting from the Western Christian practice of abstaining from meat on Fridays, which plays an important role in Roman Catholicism, Methodism and Anglicanism
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When I order food at a fast-food restaurant, it's more like a request. "This is the general idea of what I want." If the order is correct, great. If it's not, no problem. I'll just eat what I get. Granted, I don't have dietary restrictions. But if I were a vegan, or had some religious-based food limitation (because for some reason, God doesn't want me to have awesome bacon, or something), it would be incumbent upon me to police that.

csb
I once ordered two cheeseburgers at a Burger King on the way out of Detroit--I wanted out as soon as possible, so I just hit a drive-through. Two regular cheeseburgers. Nothing else. No special requests. I was on the highway before I decided to eat. It was two regular cheeseburgers, with no meat. Just two buns, pickles, onions, ketchup, mustard, cheese,and nothing. It's the first time in my life I was equal parts angry and amused.
/csb
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oops, that's on me, I didn't read the article--I didn't realize it was bacon on a fish sandwich. I rescind my statement. This was on purpose.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
they mention McDonald's and Massachusetts but not the town or restaurant location.
McDonald's is complete crap and getting worse, but damn if they still don't have more "f*ck you" money than most other companies. These victim/plaintiff will be rewarded well.  McDonalds will move onto the next lawsuit.
 
beth_lida
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: I fully expected to read the article thinking the woman was overreacting when the employee gave her a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit instead of an egg and cheese.  Bacon on Filet o' Fish, though, is hard to believe it's a mistake.  While I personally find it hard to believe in any benevolent sky wizard who would prioritize micromanaging people's diets instead of alleviating suffering or smiting the evil, it's a dick move to do that.


Bacon on fillet of fish could be McDonald's next McRib.
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In McDonalds defense, they have literally never gotten an order correct, ever.
 
PEdoubleNIZZLE
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: I guess they were being "ironic"

That being said, I wouldn't think anything on their menu would be
considered halal no matter what they'd promised.

/ugh, not in 30 years, and I think the last thing purchased from them was a Vanilla shake and fries.
//and still pissed about my last Burger King sandwich I bit into and thought "hey, the mayo tastes funny"?
///psycopathic teenaged varmints that are pissed off you made them serve your meal.


All fish and shellfish are halal
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hairywoogit: Your religion specifically FORBIDS eating pickles?


Maybe he worships Pickle Rick.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
why is she upset about bacon, she just ate a sandwich made of bees yo

img.fark.net
'When pigs fly' is now 'when a bee becomes a fish'
source: yahoo.com  |   share: img.fark.net img.fark.net
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Filet o' Fish? LOL, I think you mean "the Fish Delight."
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This happened before on a larger scale from much higher up in the hierarchy...
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I hate pickles.   I specifically ask for no pickles.   If I get a pickle, I pull it off and put it in the wrapper and eat the burger.  I don't get bent out of shape and cry something-ism to the press, because some imaginary being I'm indoctrinated into believing tells me to do that.


Who puts bacon on a fish sandwich?
 
haknudsen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I hate pickles.   I specifically ask for no pickles.   If I get a pickle, I pull it off and put it in the wrapper and eat the burger.  I don't get bent out of shape and cry something-ism to the press, because some imaginary being I'm indoctrinated into believing tells me to do that.


I'm sure if you took a vow not to partake of something and some dick slipped it in your burrito(and it was something never put in a burrito) and you found it you would have a rational and reasonable response, but probably not.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was she acting like Karen in a Hajib before she placed the order?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Because no religious fanatic ever would make up an inflammatory story for fun and Prophet.
 
Gifted Many Few
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Whenever I see a story like this, it reaffirms my belief that fast food workers do not deserve $15/hour. For every case like this on the news, there are thousands that go unreported and ignored. That level of incompetence and ignorance should not be rewarded.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I ordered extra cheese on a Big Mac the other day. This is what I got, nothing but meat and cheese:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sorry "meat" and "cheese"
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
rosekolodny:

Someone smart. It's delicious.
I'd question any god or profit that says not to eat something delicious. But maybe I'm crazy.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gifted Many Few: Whenever I see a story like this, it reaffirms my belief that fast food workers do not deserve $15/hour. For every case like this on the news, there are thousands that go unreported and ignored. That level of incompetence and ignorance should not be rewarded.


So you'd prefer the same people that prepare your shiatty food to live out of their cars, if they even can afford one, and bringing all that goes with that to work with them? Enjoy your crusty pube-burgers.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: I ordered extra cheese on a Big Mac the other day. This is what I got, nothing but meat and cheese:
[Fark user image 425x566]


I believe you have just highlighted the issue: incompetence.

The extra bacon was probably not intentional, just an assembly line screw-up where the employees cannot get the customer's order straight, even when there's a dozen monitors telling them what's in the queue.

We can argue forever about the scientific basis for bacon tainting your sandwich and existence, but if you could reason with religious folks, then there would be no religion.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: I fully expected to read the article thinking the woman was overreacting when the employee gave her a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit instead of an egg and cheese.  Bacon on Filet o' Fish, though, is hard to believe it's a mistake.  While I personally find it hard to believe in any benevolent sky wizard who would prioritize micromanaging people's diets instead of alleviating suffering or smiting the evil, it's a dick move to do that.


The true stupidity of this is that in my understanding it isn't actually some sort of monstrous sin to accidentally eat bacon or other forbidden foods in Islam.  The prohibition is on knowingly doing it- you can't order a bacon cheeseburger but if you realize what you're eating has pork in it you stop eating it and move on.

Same thing with the absurd "put bacon fat on bullets" thing- it's not an instant ticket to Islamic hell like bigots want to believe.

I'm Google failing finding the article but one of the previous times this happened a high up Iman published a decree to reassure Muslims they weren't going to get in trouble due to the actions of idiots like this.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Oops, that's on me, I didn't read the article--I didn't realize it was bacon on a fish sandwich. I rescind my statement. This was on purpose.


I propose she ordered at a kiosk and saw bacon as an option, so she tried to remove it in the 'add on' section.

Then the teenager saw she was in her Grand Admiral Thrawn costume and gave her extra bacon to show appreciation for someone else likes Star Wars.

Why wasn't any of this in the article?

Thank you. My name is Majorie Taylor Greene and I'm running from Reality.  Vote for me!
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Gifted Many Few: Whenever I see a story like this, it reaffirms my belief that fast food workers do not deserve $15/hour. For every case like this on the news, there are thousands that go unreported and ignored. That level of incompetence and ignorance should not be rewarded.

So you'd prefer the same people that prepare your shiatty food to live out of their cars, if they even can afford one, and bringing all that goes with that to work with them? Enjoy your crusty pube-burgers.


The despiration sweat that drips onto the burgers is his real secret sauce.
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Now I'm wondering if the employee only heard "fish sandwich" and "bacon" and since that sandwich doesn't come with bacon thought she was making a request for something extra. When I ask for a salad without croutons (gf) and I get it with extra bread bits it tends to be because the person making the salad just sees "croutons" on the order. But I also don't get discriminated against regularly.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: LordBeavis: I fully expected to read the article thinking the woman was overreacting when the employee gave her a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit instead of an egg and cheese.  Bacon on Filet o' Fish, though, is hard to believe it's a mistake.  While I personally find it hard to believe in any benevolent sky wizard who would prioritize micromanaging people's diets instead of alleviating suffering or smiting the evil, it's a dick move to do that.

The true stupidity of this is that in my understanding it isn't actually some sort of monstrous sin to accidentally eat bacon or other forbidden foods in Islam.  The prohibition is on knowingly doing it- you can't order a bacon cheeseburger but if you realize what you're eating has pork in it you stop eating it and move on.

Same thing with the absurd "put bacon fat on bullets" thing- it's not an instant ticket to Islamic hell like bigots want to believe.

I'm Google failing finding the article but one of the previous times this happened a high up Iman published a decree to reassure Muslims they weren't going to get in trouble due to the actions of idiots like this.


No, the true stupidity is that someone thought he was going to get a ebil Muslim to sin by tricking them into eating Bacon. Just like every time the US is attacking a Muslim country, there are people saying the Army should dip all our bullets in Bacon fat.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

blackminded: Stud Gerbil: some imaginary being I'm indoctrinated into believing tells me to do that

Which is interesting given why McDonald's serves the Filet o'Fish in the first place.

It was created in 1962 by Lou Groen, a McDonald's franchise owner in Cincinnati, Ohio,[2][3] in response to falling hamburger sales on Fridays resulting from the Western Christian practice of abstaining from meat on Fridays, which plays an important role in Roman Catholicism, Methodism and Anglicanism


Not to mention that their highest sales of Filet O' Fish occur during Lent.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They also ordered fries which were probably cooked in beef and pork fat...
 
haknudsen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bibliophile42: Now I'm wondering if the employee only heard "fish sandwich" and "bacon" and since that sandwich doesn't come with bacon thought she was making a request for something extra. When I ask for a salad without croutons (gf) and I get it with extra bread bits it tends to be because the person making the salad just sees "croutons" on the order. But I also don't get discriminated against regularly.


That would have been on the receipt, special orders are.  This isn't a mom-and-pop restaurant.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: They also ordered fries which were probably cooked in beef and pork fat...


Nope that's why they're not as good as they used to be.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bibliophile42: Now I'm wondering if the employee only heard "fish sandwich" and "bacon" and since that sandwich doesn't come with bacon thought she was making a request for something extra. When I ask for a salad without croutons (gf) and I get it with extra bread bits it tends to be because the person making the salad just sees "croutons" on the order. But I also don't get discriminated against regularly.


She wouldn't have said "Filet O' Fish, no bacon" because the Filet O' Fish doesn't come with it.  She would have said "Filet O' Fish, plain", which would have been a fish patty on a bun, no extras.  There's no way you screw that up in the way they did without malicious intent. Making a regular Filet O' Fish with the cheese and tartar sauce, I can see being a mistake.
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So while I personally think religion is really stupid, putting something on someone's food to demean them for being religious, is more stupid. I hate religion and religious types, but I have never felt like hurting them or demeaning them for their dumb beliefs. I avoid engaging with them at all, but if I have to I can somehow manage to be fake nice to them just like I am to everyone else. Attacking them for having these infantile beliefs really just encourages their narrative of persecution anyway, so the result is actually the opposite of the intended one. McDonald's edgelord though they were gonna own the Muslim but now will likely just get fired and cause more diversity training from corporate.
 
wild9
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I got just like a bacon cheeseburger from there the other day. They forgot the burger part of it :/ like put on everything else but the burger. I was well down the road and hungry so I just ate it but really? Forgetting the damn burger in a bacon cheeseburger. The damn cheese was there!
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gifted Many Few: Whenever I see a story like this, it reaffirms my belief that fast food workers do not deserve $15/hour. For every case like this on the news, there are thousands that go unreported and ignored. That level of incompetence and ignorance should not be rewarded.


There are incompetent, disinterested people in every profession and at just about every level.
Fast food restaurants are almost entirely public-facing, so it's easier to see their jerks than, say, in an office workplace where the public rarely sees beyond the receptionist's desk.
Raising the minimum wage isn't about rewarding bad behavior--it's about setting a limit on how vigorously we'll let corporations exploit their workforce (which includes us, our friends, our family).
The idea that a low minimum wage is an appropriate punishment for millions of US workers because some of those workers are stupid or immature is astonishingly mean-spirited and irrational.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bibliophile42: Now I'm wondering if the employee only heard "fish sandwich" and "bacon" and since that sandwich doesn't come with bacon thought she was making a request for something extra. When I ask for a salad without croutons (gf) and I get it with extra bread bits it tends to be because the person making the salad just sees "croutons" on the order. But I also don't get discriminated against regularly.


Some years ago the local vice squad showed up at my business to bust my "illegal Emmy party" of course we weren't even having an Emmy party. They were there on a Sunday because I was having a dispute with my neighbor across the street who got the city to close the entire street for 12 hours so d-list celebrities could roll up in limos for 20 minutes to their place and I wasn't having it. So they called their friend at the pd and their pig friend passed it down the chain playing the telephone game until some dudes that looked like they should be busting surf bros at the beach showed up the the fully booked black tie fundraiser we were having.
 
flemardo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

optikeye: Stud Gerbil: I hate pickles.   I specifically ask for no pickles.   If I get a pickle, I pull it off and put it in the wrapper and eat the burger.  I don't get bent out of shape and cry something-ism to the press, because some imaginary being I'm indoctrinated into believing tells me to do that.

For some religious dietary laws. Even using the same oven is a nope.
Strict Jewish household will have two sinks, dishwashers, and set of dishes for meats and non-meats. Once it's been touch with forbidden meat...it's spoiled forever. (I think a priest can rebless it, check your local temple)

Your oven and even fridge most likely has a sabbath mode (look in the instructions) that disables the oven light on saturday, and sets a preset cooking time as the it's against  religious law to light a fire by your action (light bulb, oven, elevator call light)


You got a fancy oven if it knows the day of the week. Mine just knows time without AM/PM.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: rosekolodny:

Someone smart. It's delicious.
I'd question any god or profit that says not to eat something delicious. But maybe I'm crazy.


I get you.  I like delicious things.  But I've never been to a fast food joint where the fish sammich comes with bacon.
 
reyreyrey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: They also ordered fries which were probably cooked in beef and pork fat...


Beef tallow yes; pork no.

Don't pretend she's not consistent.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gifted Many Few: Whenever I see a story like this, it reaffirms my belief that fast food workers do not deserve $15/hour. For every case like this on the news, there are thousands that go unreported and ignored. That level of incompetence and ignorance should not be rewarded.


You can apply those standards to every single job and it makes just as much sense, i.e. very little.
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gifted Many Few: Whenever I see a story like this, it reaffirms my belief that fast food workers do not deserve $15/hour. For every case like this on the news, there are thousands that go unreported and ignored. That level of incompetence and ignorance should not be rewarded.


you are advocating that the entire workforce of an industry should be paid less because of a few ignorant and incompetent workers, and don't deserve a living wage

maybe you should instead look at the industry that doesn't value its workforce and only see's then as a hindrance to shareholder dividends
 
