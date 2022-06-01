 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Quartz)   Italy plants tracking chips in 100,000 wheels of parmesan to defeat counterfeits as technically, any product made outside country's special region is merely sparkling white cheese   (qz.com) divider line
15
    More: Repeat, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Parmigiano Reggiano, King of Cheeses, Sales of Parmigiano Reggiano, US Food, Kobe beef producers, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese Consortium, real market  
•       •       •

134 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2022 at 1:50 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
headline lol
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mmm, chips and cheese.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: headline lol


You know you sound a lot like you're from Kowloon Bay as opposed to Hong Kong.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ArkAngel: edmo: headline lol

You know you sound a lot like you're from Kowloon Bay as opposed to Hong Kong.


Ow
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
https://gamerant.com/skyrim-cheese-wheel-collection-shout/

wtf man, LAG
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't care, love shakey cheese
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Humm.. dried Elmir's glue paste taste different in different setting?  Maybe I guess.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They vaccinated cheese?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whatever, I'm an American and I can accept shelf stable parm that is 50% plant stuff at $3/lb.

At least it hasn't been downgraded to "cheese product", as far as I know.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
 A few years back someone tried that strategy with endangered elephant tusks.

Cheese of course being the more replaceable.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: They vaccinated cheese?


You can search for it with your CheePS
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: [i.imgflip.com image 577x432]


I'll bite.  I know anime probably as well as 50% of farkers .  WTF is RWBY?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now we know where all the computer chips went.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Crowd Makes The AGT Judges CHANGE THEIR MIND About Parmesan and Ben Lapidus!
Youtube F7Dgu6ishHg
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.