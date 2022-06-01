 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   First and second graders on field trip get up-close demonstration on Americans exercising their Second Amendment rights   (abc7.com) divider line
7
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

478 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jun 2022 at 12:41 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll admit...I kind of want one of these AR-15s everybody is talking about. I just don't know what I'd do with it.

It would just be sitting there, next to the fireplace saying, "C'mon, man, do something with me. Aren't there any rodents out back you could shoot?"

And I'd think, well that's an awfully powerful gun for some rodents.

The gun, reading my thoughts would say, "How about a coyote or deer?"

I'd think, ya know I hardly ever see any of those now that we've been living here long enough for the animals to know it's not as safe as it was when the house was empty for a couple years.

The gun would chime in, "You know what you do see? Hundreds of cars driving by your house every day."

Hmm...the gun has a point...and that would be fun. Moving targets, throwing trash in our yard and all.

And this is why I won't buy an AR-15.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we can't bring the Freedumb to the kids then we can bring the kids to the Freedumb.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least it was just a regular shooting, and not one of those mass shootings.
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Teachers and campus security guards with the students sheltered the children under the tables, and behind other safe areas, when the shooting occurred, police said.

Things are so bad they now send security guards on field trips to protect the students? I guess it was a good decision given what happened.
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can we just go ahead and have a 1 strike and you are out policy for crimes involving firearms? Seriously, if you use a firearm in a  crime you should be locked up for 25 years with no chance of parole and forever lose your right to own a firearm. If you discharge a firearm while committing a crime you should be locked up for life with no chance of parole. It might not deter anyone but it will at least prevent some of the scum from committing the crime again for a long time or from ever committing the crime again.
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mock26: Can we just go ahead and have a 1 strike and you are out policy for crimes involving firearms?


That would be criticized as a racist policy, since blacks are four times more likely to be killed by a gun than the general population, and most homicides are not interracial (so the perps killing black people tend to be black). The result of such a policy is it would disproportionately increase the number of black men in jail.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.