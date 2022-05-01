 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Fatalities reported, multiple people injured in shooting at Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical office   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
160
    More: News  
•       •       •

1408 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2022 at 7:41 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



160 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Boojum2k
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stop killing people, assholes!
 
nucal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not news anymore. It's gotten very old
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Putting those AR-15's to use.
'Merca
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark it...

Days Hours Since Last Mass Shooting:
 
Rucker10
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For real.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This wouldn't have happened if we made schools safer.

That's the solution to all mass shootings, right?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A shooting at a medical office?  Where will they bury the survivors?
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, at least they're already at a place they can get free quality medical care.
OH WAIT
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can't wait to hear how this is the fault of *spins wheel* Young Adult Dystopian Fiction!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Living in America is like playing a reverse lottery, whether you want to or not.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, OK!
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

nucal: Not news anymore. It's gotten very old


Getting tired of this crap.
 
blackminded
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Three dead? Yawn.

/where's the remote...
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If only those people had guns.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We have go to start regulating these doors!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Someone got a bill and found out their HMO doesn't cover boner pills and boner related treatments.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Let's see if the police actually do their freaking job this time.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At a hospital?  First guess would be some anti-abortion nutjob, but then I'm not sure St. Francis Hospital in Oklahoma would be performing abortions, regardless.
 
Remarkable_Anus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But really, how are the guns?
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: This wouldn't have happened if we made schools safer.

That's the solution to all mass shootings, right?


No, don't be silly.  Now we're going to have to arm all doctors and nurses as well as teachers.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Impromptu NRA festival!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Another day another bunch of thoughts and prayers for patriotic Americans paying the price of freedom
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Probably got pissed he had to wear a mask in the hospital.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers and tots and pears and carrots and peas, or whatever.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I can't wait to hear how this is the fault of *spins wheel* Young Adult Dystopian Fiction!


eyeliner?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
From an NPR link: "A reunification center for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school."

A mass shooting in a hospital and the evacuees are taken to a high school.

I'm sure they feel much safer there.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
To hell with the fucking clock...this is 13 massacres since Uvalde, TX.

13.

Jesus Fucking Christ.
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good thing there was a good guy with a gun there to stop this.

What's that?

The shooter killed themselves?

Huh. Okay then.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There should be one locked door in every hospital that goes in and out.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jesterling: We have go to start regulating these doors!


and BAN ALL THE PORN!

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So far, 3 dead and one critical. Allegedly the shooter had a grudge against someone there. I'm no fan of TPD (I'm a security guard so I work around them often), but good on them for not twiddling their thumbs for an hour.

As a side note, this happened about 30 minutes away from where I live. For those keeping track, that's the 2nd mass shooting in my area in the past few days. STOP F*CKING SHOOTING PEOPLE, WOULD YOU KINDLY?!
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"We also found at that time who believe and still believe to the shooter because he had a long rifle and a pistol with him.

That's some mighty fine police work, Lou.  You'll make detective in no time.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My money is on a domestic. Someone's ex.
 
Slayinit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oklahoma has scads of thoughts & prayers to spare. They're going to be fine.

It could have been worse, right?

/Right?!?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone in a Tulsa thought they were engaging Ludicrous Mode but hit the Murderous Rampage button instead?

/oops
 
kb7rky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: So far, 3 dead and one critical. Allegedly the shooter had a grudge against someone there. I'm no fan of TPD (I'm a security guard so I work around them often), but good on them for not twiddling their thumbs for an hour.

As a side note, this happened about 30 minutes away from where I live. For those keeping track, that's the 2nd mass shooting in my area in the past few days. STOP F*CKING SHOOTING PEOPLE, WOULD YOU KINDLY?!


Take a wild guess what will never happen...
 
skyotter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Police received a call of a man walking with a rifle near a medical office. When police responded, they said it turned into an active shooter situation

Uh huh.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good thing there were no locked doors between the cops and the shooter.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
More sanctions are the in works.
 
Suflig
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not the doctors you dumb mother fer. The farking insurance company board rooms. Dumb biatch.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Omg! Did someone prop the door open?!
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: At a hospital?  First guess would be some anti-abortion nutjob, but then I'm not sure St. Francis Hospital in Oklahoma would be performing abortions, regardless.


My guess is either domestic violence or disgruntled employee (or ex employee)
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Perhaps we ought to consider arming nurses? That will stop these tragedies from happening.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm going to say it was video games.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm guessing someone saw their bill.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Someone in a Tulsa thought they were engaging Ludicrous Mode but hit the Murderous Rampage button instead?

/oops



Wouldn't be the first time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is it still too early to talk about Uvalde Parkland Virginia Tech Columbine San Ysidro UT-Austin?
 
Displayed 50 of 160 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.