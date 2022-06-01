 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Pruning saw rampage. Weren't expecting that headline were you?   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It cut me off suddenly
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where was the good guy with a box cutter?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A man rampaging with a knife? Why, I bet tens died! *reads* Two injured, not life threatening? But I was lead to believe knife rampages were just as dangerous as shootings.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the hell is going on in Canada?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bootleg: A man rampaging with a knife? Why, I bet tens died! *reads* Two injured, not life threatening? But I was lead to believe knife rampages were just as dangerous as shootings.


https://www.google.com/amp/s/nypost.com/2022/05/19/images-emerge-of-bow-and-arrow-rampage-suspect-andersen-brathen/amp/

https://www.npr.org/2022/03/22/1088126698/beersheba-israelis-stabbed-attack

Competent ones can.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I glanced at the headline and read it as "pumping raw sewage". Pruning saw rampage would be a great band name.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Quick, protect the twig and berries!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pruning saw rampage...

Milton Pruning, 54, witnessed a rampage of a herd of 54 goats on Highway 54 today. He was able to take cover behind an abandoned reptile sculpture which was left behind by his mother-in-law who lived in the hope of a glorious resurrection... [this is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.]
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: What the hell is going on in Canada?


We have crazy people too, but notice the guy didn't go on a shooting spree.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In the Old West, banditos would commonly prune.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 480x669]


That is not unfunny
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

* quietly intrigued *
 
ukexpat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That headline needed more teeth subby...
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't start rampaging at the gas station until it hits at least $2.359/L.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
the homeless are armed with machetes, cue the NRA
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
took me several tries to read the headline, so no, not expected
 
