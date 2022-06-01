 Skip to content
(KSDK St. Louis)   Two all-beef patties, special sauce, a pistol, rifle, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun   (ksdk.com) divider line
    More: Scary, McDonald's, Lance Henriksen, Firearm, Leo White, Jess Robbins, Police, victim, North Kingshighway Boulevard  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Hey I didn't order it the American way!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Tripe City?

Yum! Yum! Iz tripe!

Not really, iz potato.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
People mistakenly think "Have it your way" is the McDonalds motto, now there is one lady in St. Louis that will never make that mistake again.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"A public relations firm that works with St. Louis area McDonald's restaurants said internal security video "does not support the police narrative."

Obviously McDonalds' video is lying.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Obviously McDonalds' video is lying.


Be interesting to see what the video shows. The lady said an employee pointed a gun at her, the employees refused to let the cops in to investigate, when they finally got in they found two guns in the lady's room and the victim pointed out the guy that pointed the gun at her. Sounds like the cops had sufficient reason to make an arrest, and the video likely wasn't available yet.

So I guess it isn't as much the "police narrative" as it is the "victim's narrative," which seems to be supported by real evidence.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess people who work fast food do more than just get blazed while working these days?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"double double cheese cheese burger burger please!"
McDonald's - "Double Double Cheese Cheese Burger Burger Please" - (Ad)
Youtube ayNrwDlKwPY
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman was just trying to get food and they pointed a rifle at her?  Not that it couldn't happen.  It's for sure there are pure idiots out there, but it seems that there should be a why, even if it's unreasonable.  Actually interested in the follow-up on this one.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skiinstructor: "double double cheese cheese burger burger please!"[YouTube video: McDonald's - "Double Double Cheese Cheese Burger Burger Please" - (Ad)]


Man, that was 1987. A double cheese burger only cost $.99 35 year ago?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't Castle doctrine apply?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Nothing is more important to me than the safety and well-being of our customers."
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The victim was able to identify the employee who she said pointed a gun at her, and police took that suspect into custody. They said he was a 22-year-old man. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, he has not been charged.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the area this McDonald's is located in, I wouldn't be surprised the staff didn't have defensive weapons stashed about the place.
 
strathcona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Tripe City?

Yum! Yum! Iz tripe!

Not really, iz potato.


Tripe City caught my eye as well.  Apparently tripe means something different in the US.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "A public relations firm that works with St. Louis area McDonald's restaurants said internal security video "does not support the police narrative."

Obviously McDonalds' video is lying.


God dammit...

Why do I have to choose between believing McDonalds or the cops?!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Wouldn't Castle doctrine apply?


White Castle doctrine is more of a Florida thing.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

zez: In the area this McDonald's is located in, I wouldn't be surprised the staff didn't have defensive weapons stashed about the place.


Ya...

But hey..The gun waver was just showing that they too were polite right? Isn't this what RWNJ people
want right? Guns everywhere...

strathcona: brantgoose: Tripe City?

Yum! Yum! Iz tripe!

Not really, iz potato.

Tripe City caught my eye as well.  Apparently tripe means something different in the US.


I'm pretty sure it means cow stomach in most of the English Speaking world..And in that area
of town, tripe would be something that would be traditionally consumed.. Since St. Louis was a HUGE
meat packing town for a long time, and a lot of Southern and Eastern European immigrants, eating
various parts of animals that aren't traditional meat was even less uncommon..Brain Sandwiches, tripe,chitlins
etc.. all made fresh from the slaughterhouse leftovers.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

strathcona: brantgoose: Tripe City?

Yum! Yum! Iz tripe!

Not really, iz potato.

Tripe City caught my eye as well.  Apparently tripe means something different in the US.


I bet they have offal food ; )
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

freakingmoron: strathcona: brantgoose: Tripe City?

Yum! Yum! Iz tripe!

Not really, iz potato.

Tripe City caught my eye as well.  Apparently tripe means something different in the US.

I bet they have offal food ; )


No one scrapples over it.
 
strathcona [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: zez: In the area this McDonald's is located in, I wouldn't be surprised the staff didn't have defensive weapons stashed about the place.

Ya...

But hey..The gun waver was just showing that they too were polite right? Isn't this what RWNJ people
want right? Guns everywhere...

strathcona: brantgoose: Tripe City?

Yum! Yum! Iz tripe!

Not really, iz potato.

Tripe City caught my eye as well.  Apparently tripe means something different in the US.

I'm pretty sure it means cow stomach in most of the English Speaking world..And in that area
of town, tripe would be something that would be traditionally consumed.. Since St. Louis was a HUGE
meat packing town for a long time, and a lot of Southern and Eastern European immigrants, eating
various parts of animals that aren't traditional meat was even less uncommon..Brain Sandwiches, tripe,chitlins
etc.. all made fresh from the slaughterhouse leftovers.


Learn something new every day!  Thanks!
 
CoonAce
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Two obese Pattys and then how did it go?  Special Ross, I can't remember.  I used to know the very best jokes.  Something about a bus driver.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good thing this was at McDonalds: had it been Burger King it would be attempted regicide!
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

