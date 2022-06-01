 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Fore   (6abc.com)
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, what has Harrison Ford crashed into now?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's in the rough but if he moves the plane it's a one-stroke penalty.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Into Wayne or in Wayne?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no. Tough luck for rich people.
Anyway
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
On wings and a prayer I'll make this a hole in one!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
therealGoodgulf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Would have been less expensive to pull the chute
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's not a birdie.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size

my bad
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The one thing golf courses are good for
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Hundred bucks to the first person that hit's the plane!
 
