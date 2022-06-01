 Skip to content
(NBC News)   How do you do, fellow mountain lions?
13
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just distract the cat with a cardboard box.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That kitty looks stressed.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They are lucky. It could have been a cougar. Those teen boys wouldn't have stood a chance.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x407]

Just distract the cat with a cardboard box.


"If I fits, I- aw, Fark it. I sits anyway.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not clear how the mountain lion entered the school

It seems to me if you gave a cursory look around you'd probably find the blatant means.  Something that size isn't slipping through a crack.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also: Kitty!
 
dennysgod
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: It's not clear how the mountain lion entered the school

It seems to me if you gave a cursory look around you'd probably find the blatant means.  Something that size isn't slipping through a crack.


The police will say that a teacher propped a door opened, until they are pressed to admit that the teacher did close the door
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: It's not clear how the mountain lion entered the school

It seems to me if you gave a cursory look around you'd probably find the blatant means.  Something that size isn't slipping through a crack.


Teacher propped open the door?

/Ducks
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ongbok: C18H27NO3: It's not clear how the mountain lion entered the school

It seems to me if you gave a cursory look around you'd probably find the blatant means.  Something that size isn't slipping through a crack.

The police will say that a teacher propped a door opened, until they are pressed to admit that the teacher did close the door


Damnit!

/Ducks again
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: That kitty looks stressed.


Poor thing's had a big day.
 
