(UPI)   Theme park ride malfunctions leaving riders upside-down, which is the worst position to be in when you need a change of pants   (upi.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends if you're going commando and Depends if you're wearing shorts.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would hate that. I would totally freak out with a panic attack.
:(
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Secret of Manajuana
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That happened at Six Flags Kentucky Kingdom a couple times on the same coaster. Not sure if it was before or after that little girl lost her legs on the Hellevator.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defunctland: The History of Action Park
Youtube flkW-ceNvck
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was 12 when I got stuck in something similar. I had a roll of dimes slowly inch its way out of my pocket and hit the cage above me. The roll broke and 50 dimes rained on the carnies below.  I began to slide down and out of my harness. The ride fired up and my head pushed against the top of the cage. As I swung back down to the unloading area, I was terrified of falling out of the side. The carnies finally unloaded me, and I was so grateful to be alive and back on the ground. Then I realized a couple of kids scrambled about and picked up all my dimes and took off. Moments later, my dad was rushing me out the gate because a fight broke out and someone got stabbed with a glass bottle.

From then on, I decided the Children's Fair sucks and never went back.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upside Down - DIANA ROSS '1980
Youtube GIAtE6ywgwA
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, thank god it wasn't Knoebles.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vacation (2015) Rollercoaster Kiss From A Rose scene
Youtube BhXTX5kWzJk
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's automated, in pretty much the simplest way possible.  There is no way this can happen!
 
CoonAce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: [YouTube video: Defunctland: The History of Action Park]


I played in a band with an older guy from nj.  His eyes would pop wide open with fear when anyone mentioned traction park.  He had messed up personal experiences seeing people get hurt, including friends.

He'd say "you can watch the documentaries, but you don't understand how crazy messed up that place was!"

And the documentaries *are crazy messed up.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bring me...

Bring me my brown leisure suit!
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is why I recommend kilts
 
fasahd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nice post subby! Really, this is what I love about the main page. It's also what confuses me on fark. Items are selected to go here. This is a perfect example. What the heck category was this submitted for, since main is not an option? I've run across similar articles and simply been stymied because I have no idea how to place it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/GIAtE6ywgwA]


Closely followed by:

I'm Coming Out
Youtube AGO19YOaw6U
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why does this keep happening? What are the odds of getting stuck at the exact point where the coaster fails to go back down in either direction? Why aren't these rides designed to prevent getting stuck at that exact point? It really seems like they're all designed on purpose to get stuck at the apex which is insane.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fasahd: Nice post subby! Really, this is what I love about the main page. It's also what confuses me on fark. Items are selected to go here. This is a perfect example. What the heck category was this submitted for, since main is not an option? I've run across similar articles and simply been stymied because I have no idea how to place it.
[Fark user image image 600x347]


Not subby, but "News" is the category if you're aiming for the main page. Admins may still choose to put it somewhere else.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nytmare: Why does this keep happening? What are the odds of getting stuck at the exact point where the coaster fails to go back down in either direction? Why aren't these rides designed to prevent getting stuck at that exact point? It really seems like they're all designed on purpose to get stuck at the apex which is insane.


I think it is because when there is a malfunction, the brakes lock the cars in place. There is nothing magical about a certain place on the track.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ less than a minute ago  
June 1 (UPI) -- Passengers on a Pennsylvania amusement park ride were left suspended upside-down in the air due to a mid-ride malfunction.

Yeah, I think we kind of figured out the "mid-ride malfunction" part at "left suspended upside-down".
 
