(Twitter)   The most harrowing film you'll see all year...it's only three minutes long and was just released on Twitter [NSFW language]   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Powerful.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This needs to run in heavy rotation on every cable network.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
fark you, subby.

fark all this.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Republicans don't care.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: fark you, subby.

fark all this.


No. Thank you for sharing this.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sorry, Manchin and Sinema won't abolish the filibuster. You understand.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
violent gun animals won't appreciate it
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Republicans don't care.


Republicans only care about others when bad things happen to them personally.

Unfortunately the same people who are against Republicans are the ones who are against guns, so I don't expect there will ever be any kind of reckoning.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

austerity101: Sorry, Manchin and Sinema won't abolish the filibuster. You understand.


Talk about being patient. Liberals want the filibuster ended now. Chill out, the GOP will end it in 2024.
 
