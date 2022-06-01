 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "Each of us is sometimes a cretin, a fool, a moron, or a lunatic. A normal person is just a reasonable mix of these components, these four ideal types." ― Umberto Eco, Foucault's Pendulum. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, lunatic edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
4
    More: CSB, Trademark, Genre, registered trademark of Fark, panel of judges, Science fiction, best submissions, best results, Fark Fiction Anthology Submission thingee  
•       •       •

59 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 01 Jun 2022 at 5:15 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umberto Eco is one of my favorite writers, and Foucault's Pendulum is one of my favorite books. Even so, I'll freely admit that it's a hard read; it covers a lot of ground between medieval Templars to the social unrest of Italy in the 1960's. The fact that he moves between them so easily (and into every imaginable form of alchemical or magical tradition) can be bewildering, especially when the conspiracy theories get going. Yeah, it's an odd book. The Name of the Rose also by him is much better known and easier, mostly because you can just skip over entire blocks relating to fourteenth century Papal and Imperial politics without missing any of the plot.

Eco was fourteen when his village was liberated in 1945, and he had lived under Mussolini long enough to see Italian Fascism play out. His 1995 essay on Ur-Fascism remains brilliant and terrifying to this day, mostly because you can read that, look at the news, and then just kind of stare off into space for a while with the shakes. He was an Emeritus professor at the University of Bologna, a cultural and political critic, and a semiotician, which is a word I originally had to look up. His list of honorary doctorates and honors would be a good way to pad this post out if I was getting paid by the word or something. Even so, with all of that, his writing is still accessible. But how did he do it?

This article of Umberto Eco's Four Rules of Fiction is a good place to start.

Start with a seminal image. The Name of the Rose starts with the image of a monk being poisoned while reading a book. Baudolino begins with Constantinople (not Istanbul) being burned by the Crusaders. This was something I've always unconsciously done: my first (approximately publishable) novel started with the image of a pile of dead ants surrounding a magnifying glass, with one ant having climbed to the top of the glass in triumph somehow.

Don't expect inspiration to come out of nowhere. Eco spent years studying subject matter for his books, as he worked on the plot subconsciously. This is another common tip that a lot of writers say; or as we saw previously, 'The muse respects dedication.'

Create an entire world for your story to live inside. "What do I do during the years of literary pregnancy? I collect documents; I visit places and draw maps; I note the layouts of buildings, or perhaps a ship...and I sketch the faces of characters...I give the impression of doing a lot of different things, but I am always focused on capturing ideas, images, words for my story." He apparently even drew maps of the unnamed monastery in The Name of the Rose.

Enforce constraints on your writing. Creativity works better sometimes when it's limited to a scope; for Foucault's Pendulum he started with the idea that it would have one hundred and twenty chapters and ten parts to map to the Sefirot and that limitation shaped how he wrote the book.

That's all good advice. However, there's one last tip from Umberto Eco that we should keep in mind: "In order to write a successful novel, one needs to keep certain recipes secret."


Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We are open for submissions for the 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology!

Do you have a brilliant story about the secrets and conspiracies of the world? Are you ready to step out of the monastery and release your writing from the labyrinth? Do you have an intricate history of ecclesiastical politics in the medieval period? Okay, well, we'd like the first two, but maybe not that!

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)

Submissions will be open until July 31st, so get them in to us!

The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page


Your Bad Writing Prompt of the Week!

Conspiracies are everywhere, if you believe everything you see. What's the most interesting conspiracy theory you could make up that would lead to a good story?
 
rwellor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wrong conjunction for me..."and"... it fits so much better...^^
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like there's some cribbing of notes:

"What do you care? You see us as you want to see us - in the simplest terms, in the most convenient definitions. You see us as a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess and a criminal."

- from "The Breakfast Club" screenplay by John Hughes

The movie was released in 1985, and the book was published in 1988
 
rwellor
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Sounds like there's some cribbing of notes:

"What do you care? You see us as you want to see us - in the simplest terms, in the most convenient definitions. You see us as a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess and a criminal."

- from "The Breakfast Club" screenplay by John Hughes

The movie was released in 1985, and the book was published in 1988


Well, if by cribbing you mean going beyond the normal "triad" of adjectives/descriptions? At least Eco used the Oxford comma.... not sure who the princess and criminal was.

OTOH, hated that movie as in the end its conclusion was.. "Hey, you all are the stupid cliches that everyone thought you were". It is up there with Forest Gump for movie most opposed to independent thought. 

Well, other than all the other ones.^^
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.