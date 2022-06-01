 Skip to content
(Twitter) This is why we need bookstores (twitter.com)
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
educated [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
I love this story every time I see it.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
I live in Texas. Which means that the Barnes and Nobles that used to be right down the street is now a gun store.

/not even joking
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: I live in Texas. Which means that the Barnes and Nobles that used to be right down the street is now a gun store.

/not even joking

/not even joking


Barnes and Nobles is a book store?

Not in my neck of the woods. The toy section upstairs is bigger than most book sections. There is NO technical book section anymore.

Finding things in any of the remaining sections is a crapshoot. Math, philosophy, sociology, science fiction, mystery . . . yeah, right. It's all self-help, homeopathic medicine, evangelical prosperity gospel grift, and tabloid trash. See the "New York Review of Bird" by Harlan Ellison.

Mom and pop bookstores (when you can find them) FTW. Order through them, and keep them alive.
 
maybeyoushould
1 hour ago  
Strand NYC employee, 2005-2011. I still miss it all the time.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: gunga galunga: I live in Texas. Which means that the Barnes and Nobles that used to be right down the street is now a gun store.

/not even joking

Barnes and Nobles is a book store?

Not in my neck of the woods. The toy section upstairs is bigger than most book sections. There is NO technical book section anymore.

Finding things in any of the remaining sections is a crapshoot. Math, philosophy, sociology, science fiction, mystery . . . yeah, right. It's all self-help, homeopathic medicine, evangelical prosperity gospel grift, and tabloid trash. See the "New York Review of Bird" by Harlan Ellison.

Mom and pop bookstores (when you can find them) FTW. Order through them, and keep them alive.


I used to work for Borders before they went tits up, so I'm getting a kick....
 
gilgigamesh
1 hour ago  
Shut up. I'm not crying. You're crying.

Big crybaby.
 
foo monkey
1 hour ago  
I love the smell of used book stores.  All the old paper, glue, and a tiny hint of the owner's panic about making rent.
 
BorgiaGinz [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Sometimes people can amaze you.

I miss our gay spaces.  RIP Lambda Rising.
 
wildcardjack
1 hour ago  
Half Price Books in Dallas is still a serious book store, and they have only relatively recently started carrying a short range of new "best sellers" being promoted by publishers.
 
skyotter
1 hour ago  
Is this story older than Twitter?
 
grumpfuff
1 hour ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: gunga galunga: I live in Texas. Which means that the Barnes and Nobles that used to be right down the street is now a gun store.

/not even joking

Barnes and Nobles is a book store?

Not in my neck of the woods. The toy section upstairs is bigger than most book sections. There is NO technical book section anymore.

Finding things in any of the remaining sections is a crapshoot. Math, philosophy, sociology, science fiction, mystery . . . yeah, right. It's all self-help, homeopathic medicine, evangelical prosperity gospel grift, and tabloid trash. See the "New York Review of Bird" by Harlan Ellison.

Mom and pop bookstores (when you can find them) FTW. Order through them, and keep them alive.


Considering I just picked up some history, philosophy, sociology, and math books from my local B&N, I got a laugh out of this. Their toy section is tiny.

/but yes, mom and pops are usually better
 
inglixthemad
1 hour ago  

Original:

TweetChizone: @Nicole_Cliffe Oh God I can't even tell this story and not cry. I used to manage an LGBT bookstore, when bookstores were still a thing. One night, a caller says he thinks he might be gay and is considering self-harm. We were not a crisis center! But as long as we're talking, he's safe, right?


Don't listen to a$$holes who want you to be hurt or feel guilty about being different. Different isn't bad, except to cowardly losers who are afraid your being different will highlight their inadequacy.
 
educated [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Giovanni's Room - Philly
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  
The prominent gay bookstore in Atlanta is now just a brunch place.
 
reyreyrey [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I will never stop loving this story and tearing up when I read it.

There were no queer bookstores around me when I was growing up but fortunately there was a visibly pro-equality Friends church that I called one time in the early 80s when I could see no other option but to stop my doomed-to-be-a-homo life.

Years later I volunteered at an AIDS crisis line which also became a de facto LGBTQ support line.

Being listened to and encouraged is sometimes all some of us need.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
you can make excellent forts out of all those books no one reads
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: The prominent gay bookstore in Atlanta is now just a brunch place.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Half Price Books, where they exist, are really good places to find neat stuff.
 
elgrancerdo
1 hour ago  
I love bookstores and libraries.  They are the best.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

raerae1980: GitOffaMyLawn: gunga galunga: I live in Texas. Which means that the Barnes and Nobles that used to be right down the street is now a gun store.

/not even joking

Barnes and Nobles is a book store?

Not in my neck of the woods. The toy section upstairs is bigger than most book sections. There is NO technical book section anymore.

Finding things in any of the remaining sections is a crapshoot. Math, philosophy, sociology, science fiction, mystery . . . yeah, right. It's all self-help, homeopathic medicine, evangelical prosperity gospel grift, and tabloid trash. See the "New York Review of Bird" by Harlan Ellison.

Mom and pop bookstores (when you can find them) FTW. Order through them, and keep them alive.

I used to work for Borders before they went tits up, so I'm getting a kick....


Me too - two different states.
In the most recent, there was a (I apologize if I say this wrong, I am not sure how else to explain it, intend no offense, and welcome correction) newly out trans woman who would put on her best and go to the cafe for the morning or afternoon. It was clear that she was just getting the hang of being out in public and sought validation from the employees who knew her.

She was always so gracious and humble and unassuming but once you got her talking, she would just go on and on until it was clear she had forgotten to be nervous. It was always so good to see and with very few exceptions, we (customers included) were happy to help her with her confidence.
 
ReverendLoki
1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Half Price Books in Dallas is still a serious book store, and they have only relatively recently started carrying a short range of new "best sellers" being promoted by publishers.


In KC, yeah, our HPB stores are less than 1/4 other media (and most of that is LPs), and the rest is a good, solid, deep selection of books.  There's a few new books, but most of the ones that look new are just unread second hand.

GitOffaMyLawn: gunga galunga: I live in Texas. Which means that the Barnes and Nobles that used to be right down the street is now a gun store.

/not even joking

Barnes and Nobles is a book store?

Not in my neck of the woods. The toy section upstairs is bigger than most book sections. There is NO technical book section anymore.

Finding things in any of the remaining sections is a crapshoot. Math, philosophy, sociology, science fiction, mystery . . . yeah, right. It's all self-help, homeopathic medicine, evangelical prosperity gospel grift, and tabloid trash. See the "New York Review of Bird" by Harlan Ellison.

Mom and pop bookstores (when you can find them) FTW. Order through them, and keep them alive.


The B&Ns here are still at least 2/3 books.  A decent collection of classics and new.  The rest isn't bad, but yeah, not as good as it used to be.

We have an amazing independent store called Rainy Day books, that hosts the best author events - can't just be a book signing, there has to be something else.  Like a Q&A, talk, etc.  Jean M. Auel, for example, was excited cause she got to present a lot of the research she did for her books.

Sadly, the owners are finally thinking about retiring.  On the plus side, they are taking their time, and really want to sell to someone who will continue to run it up to the same high standards.

There are some other good ones around, too.. Prospero's is a fine example.  They have a basement full of used and pulp books you can get lost in.  But we definitely try and support them whenever we can.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Half Price Books, where they exist, are really good places to find neat stuff.


No - HPB.COM, you stupid clipboard!
 
BorgiaGinz [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: GitOffaMyLawn: gunga galunga: I live in Texas. Which means that the Barnes and Nobles that used to be right down the street is now a gun store.

/not even joking

Barnes and Nobles is a book store?

Not in my neck of the woods. The toy section upstairs is bigger than most book sections. There is NO technical book section anymore.

Finding things in any of the remaining sections is a crapshoot. Math, philosophy, sociology, science fiction, mystery . . . yeah, right. It's all self-help, homeopathic medicine, evangelical prosperity gospel grift, and tabloid trash. See the "New York Review of Bird" by Harlan Ellison.

Mom and pop bookstores (when you can find them) FTW. Order through them, and keep them alive.

Considering I just picked up some history, philosophy, sociology, and math books from my local B&N, I got a laugh out of this. Their toy section is tiny.

/but yes, mom and pops are usually better


Must be nice. All of my top book stores have closed. I'm left with the B&N I described.

/ has a sad
 
Oneiros
54 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The prominent gay bookstore in Atlanta is now just a brunch place.


I could see combining a bookstore and brunch place possibly.

There was a diner when I was up on Bar Harbor a few years back that had bookshelves around the whole place.  I don't know if it was like a really large 'Free Little Library' or what.  (I don't remember seeing any prices on the books.)
 
Decorus
43 minutes ago  
I have so many books that all I buy anymore are kindle ebooks.
 
theknuckler_33
42 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Mom and pop bookstores (when you can find them) FTW. Order through them, and keep them alive.


This.

I don't read a lot of books these days, but these kinds of places can be a treasure trove for non-fiction books about local history and lore. I visit central NH about every other year and there's a bookstore like this in the local town. I always visit it on the first day and I never fail to find something interesting to read for the week like a few years ago when I found a book about a POW camp for captured Nazi soldiers during WWII in northern NH. Only a couple hundred pages, but a really good read about some obscure history that probably hardly anybody outside hard-core WWII buffs know about.
 
wildcardjack
42 minutes ago  
And if you're ever near Denton, visit the opera house on the square

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Internet Meme Rogers
42 minutes ago  

maybeyoushould: Strand NYC employee, 2005-2011. I still miss it all the time.


B&N Lincolnwood. IL, 1997 and 98. At Christmas time we'd have a line at the checkout a football field long. 30% off even sale price books for employees. I got sofa king many books. I miss it too.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
36 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: I love bookstores and libraries.  They are the best.

[Fark user image image 417x640]
[Fark user image image 850x1151]


Hmm that certainly wasn't the customer base in Black Books
 
Oneiros
31 minutes ago  
It's not a normal book store, but I try to get out to the Green Valley Book Fair a couple times a year: https://gobookfair.com

They get the extras that the publishers can't sell, and then sell them for 1/4 to 1/2 the cover price.  As they're new books, I often do my Christmas shopping there.  They also get some other random things, like crafting supplies, teachers supplies, jigsaw puzzles, halloween makeup, etc.

They're in Mt. Crawford, Virginia, not too far from I-81.   They used to keep a weird schedule (closed a month, open for couple of months, closed for a month, etc) but they now have regular hours... but they close at 5pm, so you can't just go down there after work.

And plan for 3+ hours your first trip... they're a pretty large place.  (There's a children's book building to the left, a larger building with a basement, a hallway sort of thing that connects them, and sometimes they have stuff in the pavilion outside)

And for the food tab folks: I've gotten quite a few America's Test Kitchen books there.  (And lots of other cookbooks).

/has a many years backlog of books to read
 
PocketfullaSass
28 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: And if you're ever near Denton, visit the opera house on the square

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Recycled Books has practically been my second home for decades.
 
ctighe2353
25 minutes ago  

educated: I love this story every time I see it.


Sounds fake.  Was she so loud on the phone the entire bookstore could hear and understand enough of what was going on?  And really ever person in the store wanted to talk.....really?

It's a nice story but just like the Bible it's just a story
 
skyn_floote
25 minutes ago  
Let's go slackers
preview.redd.itView Full Size

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: elgrancerdo: I love bookstores and libraries.  They are the best.

[Fark user image image 417x640]
[Fark user image image 850x1151]

Hmm that certainly wasn't the customer base in Black Books


It might have something to do with how he treats the customers:

A Nice Change | Black Books | Series 2 Episode 6 | Dead Parrot
Youtube WlmBq_vMqxE
 
educated [TotalFark]
22 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: educated: I love this story every time I see it.

Sounds fake.  Was she so loud on the phone the entire bookstore could hear and understand enough of what was going on?  And really ever person in the store wanted to talk.....really?

It's a nice story but just like the Bible it's just a story


I am sorry that you stepped in three buckets of vomit and hit your head on a door frame on your way to take your morning sh*t today. I hope your day gets better.
 
ifky
17 minutes ago  
This is up the street from me

https://oldlib.com/index.html

And this is up the street from my office
https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/easton/2021/09/eastons-quadrant-book-mart-reopens-after-sudden-family-loss.html?outputType=amp

Apparently there are a couple other independent bookstores floating around.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Not in my neck of the woods. The toy section upstairs is bigger than most book sections. There is NO technical book section anymore.


I remember in the 1980s when the local "bookstore" was a Waldenbooks in the mall that basically had cookbooks and puppy calendars.  Then in the 1990s we had Crown Books (meh), then Borders and Barnes and Noble, and I could find topology textbooks in the freaking bookstore.  Now the Barnes and Noble near me no longer has a math section or a science section, just a "technology" section with books about using Photoshop.

Actually, a useful and quantitative indicator of bookstore health is the list of programming languages in the computer section.  If it's all Python, that's bad.  I used to see books on Tcl, Clojure, Erlang, Eiffel, etc.

But the real tragedy, the real heart-wrenching loss, is the disappearance of University bookstores.  Those were places you could find really incredible stuff, not just academic books but technical goodies like drafting supplies and Smith Chart graph paper, far surpassing commercial bookstores even at their zenith.  When our high school sent any team to a local campus for some mathlete thing, the highlight of the trip was going ga-ga in the university bookstore.

Then they began shrinking, closing floors, then devoting more space to branded apparel and Pop Tarts, and then amazingly the books just vanished.  They simply winked out of existence in a way that commercial bookstores never did.  One year I went back to Princeton and walked to where the University bookstore was, and it was a one-floor convenience store that also sold Princeton umbrellas and keychains.  For an institution that big to vanish is weird:  it's like going to campus and finding that the campus is missing.
 
