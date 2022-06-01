 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Zuckerberg unfriended   (gizmodo.com) divider line
53
    More: News, Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook, Meta's longtime business chief, huge impact, social media, The Huffington Post, early days, Google employees  
•       •       •

3213 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 01 Jun 2022 at 4:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook's COO said she was leaving the company 'proud of everything' she'd achieved with Mark Zuckerberg in 14 years.

Yes, the torn-apart families were just the icing on top of the smoking ruins of democracy, but the medical disinformation body count? chef's kiss

/lean into hell, sheryl
 
that1guy77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww naw dawg.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all the money she's made in the last 14 years, I'd retire too. Got to have some time to spend it before you get too old to enjoy it properly.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So glad she's proud of being COO of a propaganda outlet for our adversaries and thereby helping to elect the worst president in United States history.

Asshole.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad she didn't throw a metaphorical Molotov cocktail into the building and lock the doors behind her as she left.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm super duper proud of being a billionaire - not the tearing-apart-society part so much, but YOLO, LOL!"
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She can play the rich widow now.
 
D135
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The products we make have a huge impact, so we have the responsibility to build them in a way that protects privacy and keeps people safe."

Haha good one!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jumping ship. She must know something.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go fark yourself. Oh, and your book sucks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that explains the sudden stock price drop just prior to the closing bell 20-ish minutes ago.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: With all the money she's made in the last 14 years, I'd retire too. Got to have some time to spend it before you get too old to enjoy it properly.


She'll need the money for security in the post-apocalyptic hellhole that the US is becoming thanks in large part to Facebook.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. She is one of the most important technocrats in the world. How does someone like that quit? I doubt she can be replaced by one person, or even a team of people. 14 years as one of the world's most powerful power brokers. The shifting spheres of influence for the next year will be a theoretically useful dividing line between sociopolitical eras in globalization.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should elect her! Surely she'll do good things for women.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She must have heard about some openings at the Kremlin.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proud of all her work? Or proud of her $1.6 billion net worth?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Jumping ship. She must know something.


It's possible she disco ered she knows nothing of value for the ongoing pandemic, the future of American fascist law, new EU privacy protections, etc etc. The changes might have built up and rendered her worldview obsolete. Not her skills and insitutional knowedge, but how she organizes and sets benchmarks for social media and tech markets.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My, my, my.
I wonder what really happened.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Proud..." ?

...of being one of the main instruments used by fascists foreign and domestic to try to destroy the United States? Thats what you're 'proud' of?

I'd sure hate to see what you are ashamed of!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Godscrack: Jumping ship. She must know something.

It's possible she disco ered she knows nothing of value for the ongoing pandemic, the future of American fascist law, new EU privacy protections, etc etc. The changes might have built up and rendered her worldview obsolete. Not her skills and insitutional knowedge, but how she organizes and sets benchmarks for social media and tech markets.


I AGREE
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quitting at 52 with no plans made on what's next. yeah, I'm sure this was amicable and all her idea. Of course, she's a billion now and that company is waist-deep in shiat. Honestly, I'd probably quit too.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: Facebook's COO said she was leaving the company 'proud of everything' she'd achieved with Mark Zuckerberg in 14 years.

Yes, the torn-apart families were just the icing on top of the smoking ruins of democracy, but the medical disinformation body count? chef's kiss

/lean into hell, sheryl


Thanks, Obama!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only "Lean In" I want that loathsome woman doing is into the path of an oncoming train.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: With all the money she's made in the last 14 years, I'd retire too. Got to have some time to spend it before you get too old to enjoy it properly.


With any luck, she'll die long before that.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: My, my, my.
I wonder what really happened.


She's bailing while she can.

She figures if she bails early enough she won't get as much of the stench on her and she can write some books, do speaking tours, etc.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
said she was leaving the company 'proud of everything' she'd achieved with Mark Zuckerberg

Trump
Teen suicides
DYOR Covid cures
The now popular, alternative fact universe

Take all your farking money, lady, light it on fire, and jump into it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish her a hearty "I hope you're bankrupt and living on the street in five years"
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: NotARocketScientist: With all the money she's made in the last 14 years, I'd retire too. Got to have some time to spend it before you get too old to enjoy it properly.

With any luck, she'll die long before that.


she'll be rewarded with a prime speaking gig at the 2024 dem party convention.
 
CCNP
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sandberg announced her departure after 14 years in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

Apparently, If you work at Facebook, then you are allowed to resign via Facebook.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Wow. She is one of the most important technocrats in the world. How does someone like that quit? I doubt she can be replaced by one person, or even a team of people. 14 years as one of the world's most powerful power brokers. The shifting spheres of influence for the next year will be a theoretically useful dividing line between sociopolitical eras in globalization.


WTF?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


With a face as smug and punchable as hers, I can only assume she's quitting Facebook to elope with the newly released PharmaBro and shiat out a litter of douchebabies
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: austerity101: NotARocketScientist: With all the money she's made in the last 14 years, I'd retire too. Got to have some time to spend it before you get too old to enjoy it properly.

With any luck, she'll die long before that.

she'll be rewarded with a prime speaking gig at the 2024 dem party convention.


Yep, sounds about right. I assume there are already dozens of photos of her posing with Nancy Pelosi.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: austerity101: NotARocketScientist: With all the money she's made in the last 14 years, I'd retire too. Got to have some time to spend it before you get too old to enjoy it properly.

With any luck, she'll die long before that.

she'll be rewarded with a prime speaking gig at the 2024 dem party convention.


I hear she is going to be Alex Jones' running mate in the Democratic primary.
Herpa derp!
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

austerity101: gameshowhost: austerity101: NotARocketScientist: With all the money she's made in the last 14 years, I'd retire too. Got to have some time to spend it before you get too old to enjoy it properly.

With any luck, she'll die long before that.

she'll be rewarded with a prime speaking gig at the 2024 dem party convention.

Yep, sounds about right. I assume there are already dozens of photos of her posing with Nancy Pelosi.


So you've finally given up your shtick?
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: She can play the rich widow now.


She's not playing.  She is a rich widow.

Meh, if I was rich and 52, I'd be looking for something else to do but working in an office.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like she's eating a Saladito.
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: [Fark user image 850x478]

With a face as smug and punchable as hers, I can only assume she's quitting Facebook to elope with the newly released PharmaBro and shiat out a litter of douchebabies


I'd hit it.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Jumping ship. She must know something.


This. FB/Meta just got sued in DC over the Cambridge Analytica debacle. She knows what's coming. If the case in DC is successful it will open a floodgate of civil and criminal cases. She cashing out while FB is still worth something and trying to distance herself from the raging dumpster fire she started.

https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/mark-zuckerberg-washington-dc-lawsuit-cambridge-analytica-scandal-facebook-meta/
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Begoggle: gameshowhost: austerity101: NotARocketScientist: With all the money she's made in the last 14 years, I'd retire too. Got to have some time to spend it before you get too old to enjoy it properly.

With any luck, she'll die long before that.

she'll be rewarded with a prime speaking gig at the 2024 dem party convention.

I hear she is going to be Alex Jones' running mate in the Democratic primary.
Herpa derp!


oh! sorry. they do need a bit more time. 2028 it is.
 
guestguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Wow. She is one of the most important technocrats in the world. How does someone like that quit? I doubt she can be replaced by one person, or even a team of people. 14 years as one of the world's most powerful power brokers. The shifting spheres of influence for the next year will be a theoretically useful dividing line between sociopolitical eras in globalization.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Noxious1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image image 751x1500]


Emotion chipset not installed.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
culebra:

Facebook helped, but Hillary Clinton did the most damage to the Clinton campaign.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Billionaires shouldn't exist."

We all should REALLY make that true. By any means necessary.
 
Alebak
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Facebook's COO said she was leaving the company 'proud of everything' she'd achieved with Mark Zuckerberg in 14 years."

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/dec/06/rohingya-sue-facebook-myanmar-genocide-us-uk-legal-action-social-media-violence

"Victims in US and UK legal action accuse social media firm of failing to prevent incitement of violence"

Sounds familiar!
 
TheYeti
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
LMAO, man, it's so salty in here that my electrolytes are probably imbalanced.
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jso2897: My, my, my.
I wonder what really happened.


Someone obviously zucked up...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I assume Zuck forgot to lock his office and she walked in and finally saw him without his human suit on?
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.