(Cleveland 19)   Sir I pulled you over for speeding at 147 MPH. Sorry I wasn't paying attention   (cleveland19.com) divider line
31
31 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At those speeds you darn well better be paying attention.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark that organ donor
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When was he going 147? Looked like he was going about the same speed as the rest of traffic when they pulled him over.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: When was he going 147? Looked like he was going about the same speed as the rest of traffic when they pulled him over.


And when he passed them.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Bootleg: When was he going 147? Looked like he was going about the same speed as the rest of traffic when they pulled him over.

And when he passed them.


For most of the video the motorcycle was stopped.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you stop for the cops if you can hit 147
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he was going that fast, how did they stop him?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh ... FTP.

Kawasaki H2 vs state trooper
Youtube 2WrtWGyhUvw


The noises that bike makes at 4:05 are orgasmic and the fact that he's doing it while horizoning a Ohio state trooper makes it all the better.

Get farking fisted, traffic cops.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he has a limo he can ride in the back.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: Private_Citizen: Bootleg: When was he going 147? Looked like he was going about the same speed as the rest of traffic when they pulled him over.

And when he passed them.

For most of the video the motorcycle was stopped.


In the very beginning you see two bikes pass on the cop's stationary dash cam. And another car. The bikes seemed to be going the same speed as traffic.
I also find it hard to believe the cop pulled out after they passed at 147, and was effortlessly able to catch up.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: If he was going that fast, how did they stop him?


"Cop Math" works with speed too.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously it wasn't a Maserati or he would have been doing 185.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: DRTFA: Private_Citizen: Bootleg: When was he going 147? Looked like he was going about the same speed as the rest of traffic when they pulled him over.

And when he passed them.

For most of the video the motorcycle was stopped.

In the very beginning you see two bikes pass on the cop's stationary dash cam. And another car. The bikes seemed to be going the same speed as traffic.
I also find it hard to believe the cop pulled out after they passed at 147, and was effortlessly able to catch up.


I believe police in Ohio use planes, iirc.

Yeah, planes.

https://www.beaconjournal.com/story/news/2022/04/04/aerial-speed-enforcement-now-confined-highway-lines-going-digital/7142190001/
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've actually used that excused before and it worked, of course I was only doing 10mph over the speed limit at the time.

What I told the trooper was that I was focusing on avoiding all the potholes and patches on the shiatty road I was driving on that I wasn't paying attention to my speed.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: Meh ... FTP.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/2WrtWGyhUvw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

The noises that bike makes at 4:05 are orgasmic and the fact that he's doing it while horizoning a Ohio state trooper makes it all the better.

Get farking fisted, traffic cops.


Idiots like that don't belong on the road and everytime I see a bike splitting lanes at speeds like that I pray some sick kid gets a new liver.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
CHIPS.gif
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Flushing It All Away: Meh ... FTP.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/2WrtWGyhUvw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

The noises that bike makes at 4:05 are orgasmic and the fact that he's doing it while horizoning a Ohio state trooper makes it all the better.

Get farking fisted, traffic cops.

Idiots like that don't belong on the road and everytime I see a bike splitting lanes at speeds like that I pray some sick kid gets a new liver.


Meh. If you think that's bad, you should see pedestrians and this country's highest concentration of foreigners duke it out on our highways.

Laws don't really matter when everyone is from everywhere and hell, now motorized vehicles are allowed on the sidewalks because again, laws no longer matter when nobody speaks the language of the roads.

The berm is colloquially known as a bonus lane.

This city is amazing. It really is. It's just chaos on an entirely new scale.

Some dude doing 200+ mph on a motorbike in Ohio doesn't mean jack shiat in the grand scheme of things.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Why would you stop for the cops if you can hit 147


"You know why I pulled you over? "
"Because I let you."
 
Bslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I refuse to believe that lard ass was doing 147.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not the thing to say when there are others on the road.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In my younger days, i have a 90+ ticket in my name.

Cop asked if i knew how fast i was going.

Me: Probably bumping up close to 100
Cop: Yeah.....why?
Me: well in my defense, i could have been going faster

it didn't work.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As someone who once regularly achieved a sustained 130 MPH on a snowmobile across a frozen lake, I know where this guy's head is at.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The car going 30mph over traffic is a hazard to others and himself. The motorcycle, well, it's his body and his right to destroy it. The worst part will be the paperwork and emotional trauma of the sedan that he crumples the trunk on.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
God created racetracks for a reason. if you're such a tuff guy, how about you put your talent to the test against others with the same ability?

or did you just want to go fast in a straight line? pathetic.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Meh ... FTP.

[YouTube video: Kawasaki H2 vs state trooper]

The noises that bike makes at 4:05 are orgasmic and the fact that he's doing it while horizoning a Ohio state trooper makes it all the better.

Get farking fisted, traffic cops.


1 mistake, 1 person changing lanes and he is dead.
Can't pull that to many times before your luck runs out.
 
B0redd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The trick is to try and get from 150 to the speed limit without looking like you are dropping the anchors and hope you saw the popo before they saw you and got a radar lock.
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: At those speeds you darn well better be paying attention.


You have to. Though probably not paying attention to his exact speed.
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am wondering if they used a multi-cop "speed trap." I have seen this before in Indiana and Ohio while driving along I-90. They will set up multiple cops along a stretch of road. The first cop car records your speed and radios it ahead to one of the other cops and he pulls you over. This could have happened here and the cyclist had already slowed down after blowing past the first cop.
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Meh ... FTP.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/2WrtWGyhUvw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

The noises that bike makes at 4:05 are orgasmic and the fact that he's doing it while horizoning a Ohio state trooper makes it all the better.

Get farking fisted, traffic cops.


Orgasmic? Yeah, maybe an orgasming chipmunk high on laughing gas!
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's right but I understand.  When I bought a 1200cc sport-touring bike, I was stepping up from a 500cc that could keep up with freeway traffic if I kept the throttle in the sweet spot and there weren't any hills.  Or a headwind.  The first few weeks on the new bike, I'd think, "Feels a little buzzy."  Look at the speedo and it's passing 105.  "Whoa!  Easy, girl."  That bike could have cruised all day in triple digits without even breathing hard.
 
acad1228
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My wife got pulled over for driving my Firebird at 90 in a 65. State trooper asked her why she was driving so fast. She said, "Because I didn't see you." The trooper just laughed and let her off with a warning. (Her display of cleavage may have helped.)
 
