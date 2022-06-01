 Skip to content
(Tallahassee Democrat)   We need to keep guns out of schools Except for Florida, obviously, where they just raffle them off. "It's all about the kids," the assistant principal said with a straight face
43
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it has DeSantis' full approval.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mugato: I'm sure it has DeSantis' full

semiapproval.

Full auto isn't legal
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've not met the owner of a semi-auto that couldn't be classified as white trash.
 
Decorus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Still waiting for the winner to take the gun load it and then shoot everyone present.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
600 tickets at $100/each. If you want to make money raffle things people want to buy.
 
kindms
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://data.palmbeachpost.com/school/fsa/madison/400121/james-madison-preparatory-high-school/ela/2020-21/

im sure the folks running this charter school are in no way stealing education funds from the state of Florida
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Decorus: Still waiting for the winner to take the gun load it and then shoot everyone present.


King of the mountain!
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They were getting the guns out of the school. Just handed 'em right off to the lucky winners. Checkdown, Subbysandwich!
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
""Might be banned before too long," says White, the assistant principal, as he's reaching in for a paper slip."

No one's coming for your penis, I'm sorry, gun, Cletus.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The flyer for the raffle does not say whether the school would conduct background checks on the winners.

Background check!?

sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: 600 tickets at $100/each. If you want to make money raffle things people want to buy.


Yeah, no shiat. I should start running underground raffles.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: 600 tickets at $100/each. If you want to make money raffle things people want to buy.


Then raffle off weed. Last I checked nobody died from being attacked with pot.
 
Pincy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's almost like we deserve this. Not the kids of course, they are innocent victims. But we adults should know better.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i'm guessing he was referring to his web searches.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So the FLORIDA tag won over the SATIRE tag, right? Please tell me that's right.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Look, if we ban guns then there will be crazy 18-year olds who take a hammer into a school and start swinging it at people. The only way to stop gun violence is more guns. We really should just have piles of guns on every street corner, every church lobby, every shopping mall parking lot. The reason there is so much gun death is there aren't enough guns. Really America needs 50x more guns, because then no one will ever do a mass shooting. They'll be too scared because of all the guns. But if there is a mass shooting, it just means there aren't yet enough guns in the public domain. We must always remember that only guns can stop guns and if there are no guns then there will be deadly hammers too. Should we ban all hammers just because you can kill a person with one? See how stupid that argument is? It's the same for guns. Guns don't kill people. People kill people. Should we ban cars because people drive drunk? Only a good drunk driver and stop a bad drunk driver!
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm all out of evens to can't.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Buy this mag or the dog gets it.png
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Imma enter that raffle, win that gun, then come back and show all those bastards what fer!  I'll learn 'em all for messin' with me!  I'll show 'em.
 
shroom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

labman: Jesus Christ


No, he used nails and a cross.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've been told that an armed society is a polite society, so at least the shooter was being polite when he was methodically obliterating skulls with a high-powered rifle while the other children watched and saw their friends die and knew they would soon join them. Manners are very important!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: RTOGUY: 600 tickets at $100/each. If you want to make money raffle things people want to buy.

Then raffle off weed. Last I checked nobody died from being attacked with pot.


Go right ahead. See how many people line up to pay $100 for the chance to win some weed.
 
Free Radical
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's getting easier to identify states to stay the hell away from.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: kmgenesis23: RTOGUY: 600 tickets at $100/each. If you want to make money raffle things people want to buy.

Then raffle off weed. Last I checked nobody died from being attacked with pot.

Go right ahead. See how many people line up to pay $100 for the chance to win some weed.


I might do it for a pound of sticky icky, no stems, no seeds, no sticks.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've never been so glad that I don't have kids.

I find this all almost unbearably heartbreaking and frustrating as a 39 year old man with no skin in the game. If I had a kid I'm sure I'd be in jail for punching one of these asshole gun humper bastards right in the mouth.
 
skyotter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jesus guns babies!
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I've never been so glad that I don't have kids.

I find this all almost unbearably heartbreaking and frustrating as a 39 year old man with no skin in the game. If I had a kid I'm sure I'd be in jail for punching one of these asshole gun humper bastards right in the mouth.


Home schooling is looking like an option if you are a kid.

Good luck finding a non-jesusy curriculum.
 
shroom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Rucker10: I've never been so glad that I don't have kids.

I find this all almost unbearably heartbreaking and frustrating as a 39 year old man with no skin in the game. If I had a kid I'm sure I'd be in jail for punching one of these asshole gun humper bastards right in the mouth.

Home schooling is looking like an option if you are a kid.

Good luck finding a non-jesusy curriculum.


If you have a parent who can afford to stay home full time.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Rucker10: I've never been so glad that I don't have kids.

I find this all almost unbearably heartbreaking and frustrating as a 39 year old man with no skin in the game. If I had a kid I'm sure I'd be in jail for punching one of these asshole gun humper bastards right in the mouth.

Home schooling is looking like an option if you are a kid.

Good luck finding a non-jesusy curriculum.


All these people entering adulthood thinking the human race has only existed for 6,000 years is not all that beneficial to them or to society.
 
bisonjelly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Forget Succession, can we just give Florida back to whoever sold it to us?
 
pxsteel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm really confused, please explain.

If a teacher is willing to be armed, why would you be against it?

My city started allowing teachers to be armed 6 years ago.  We have had 0incidents.
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Anyone wanna start a charter school? I have a idea. It's not even my idea. Just resurrecting an older idea.

Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pxsteel: My city started allowing teachers to be armed 6 years ago. We have had 0incidents.


Well you can't argue with that logic.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pxsteel: I'm really confused, please explain.

If a teacher is willing to be armed, why would you be against it?

My city started allowing teachers to be armed 6 years ago.  We have had 0incidents.


Welp, I'm convinced.
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Free Radical: It's getting easier to identify states to stay the hell away from.


Ya, I tend to agree, but even the "good" states have these problems too, just maybe not on the scale of the shiathole states. You can definitely increase your odds of not being murdered by a gun by choosing where you live carefully (if you have that luxury). But really, as long as guns are easily available, it might just come down to luck.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kmgenesis23: RTOGUY: 600 tickets at $100/each. If you want to make money raffle things people want to buy.

Then raffle off weed. Last I checked nobody died from being attacked with pot.


whosits_112 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drewsfarkthrowaway: I've not met the owner of a semi-auto that couldn't be classified as white trash.


Hey, that's not fair. I have mine to protect me FROM the heavily armed white trash.
 
Pincy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pxsteel: My city started allowing teachers to be armed 6 years ago. We have had 0incidents.


The fact that you tried to make this argument automatically disqualifies you from being taken seriously about anything.
 
pxsteel
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mugato: pxsteel: My city started allowing teachers to be armed 6 years ago. We have had 0incidents.

Well you can't argue with that logic.


emersonbiggins: pxsteel: I'm really confused, please explain.

If a teacher is willing to be armed, why would you be against it?

My city started allowing teachers to be armed 6 years ago.  We have had 0incidents.

Welp, I'm convinced.



Neither one of you gave a convincing argument

Why would you be against it?
 
whosits_112 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kmgenesis23: RTOGUY: 600 tickets at $100/each. If you want to make money raffle things people want to buy.

Then raffle off weed. Last I checked nobody died from being attacked with pot.


Except for Becky.
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Everything in this pic looks sketchy and criminal, including the hand-written "Teachers Attendance Sheet" wtf?

