(CBS News)   John Hinckley Jr. to be released on news that at this point he can no longer be considered crazier than the rest of the country   (cbsnews.com) divider line
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well done, Subby!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sad, but true.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Actually, at this point, he is probably more sane than MyPillowGuy, Rudy, and I'M ERIC!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

geom_00: Actually, at this point, he is probably more sane than MyPillowGuy, Rudy, and I'M ERIC!


Ted Kaczynski is more sane than them.
 
greensunshine
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Has anyone told him that Jody is just not into him?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Someone get him some Freedom Equipment and a map of Mar-a-Lardo.
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just wait until he sees what crazy people are allowed to buy today.
 
Alphax
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, it's far too late for him to try and kill Reagan again.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We'll need him when zombie Reagan apocalypses us.

You know what I heard impresses the lady trousers off a certain starlette?
Throwing tomatoes at the 45th President.  Make it a pie and those trousers with the suspenders fly right off.
 
johnh2005
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

greensunshine: Has anyone told him that Jody is just not into him?


I'm pretty sure Jodie isn't into ANY hims.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
OMG!! THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!!  HE ALMOST KILLED ST. RONNIE!!

/s
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Soon
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Alphax: Well, it's far too late for him to try and kill Reagan again.


Or is that what the birds want you to think?
 
LL316
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He'll probably be celebrated by the right for trying to take out that RINO.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now give him an iPhone and social media. Then he will write a book.

Instant millionaire and celebrity status.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: geom_00: Actually, at this point, he is probably more sane than MyPillowGuy, Rudy, and I'M ERIC!

Ted Kaczynski is more sane than them.


And smarter that all of them cubed
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: We'll need him when zombie Reagan apocalypses us.

You know what I heard impresses the lady trousers off a certain starlette?
Throwing tomatoes at the 45th President.  Make it a pie and those trousers with the suspenders fly right off.


What will he do when he finds out Jodie is gay, assuming he doesn't already know?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It must have been a terrible day in the asylum when someone explained what lesbian means.
 
axeeugene
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PluckYew: OMG!! THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!!  HE ALMOST KILLED ST. RONNIE!!

/s


Silly PluckYew. Hinkleys don't almost kill people. Car doors banking ricochet shots of bullet fragments do.
 
zbtop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Now give him an iPhone and social media. Then he will write a book.

Instant millionaire and celebrity status.


He's already been doing YouTube for years now.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did he shoot up a bunch of schoolkids? No. And since the police won't intervene for that kind of behaviour, I don't see why they are bothered by what this guy did.
 
bthom37
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Alphax: Well, it's far too late for him to try and kill Reagan again.


Not with that kind of attitude!
 
Bukharin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
images.fandango.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just a few more inches to the left, and America could have been spared SO much misery.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RasIanI: [Fark user image 425x601]


At first I was like...

But then I was like...
 
cant be arsed
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Juneteenth, huh?
I'm sure there's no hidden message there.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let's review:
Wanted to have sex with the ravishingly attractive young Jodie Foster.
Wanted to shoot the repulsively vile and evil Ronald Reagan.

I'm sorry - this is not my definition of crazy.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: geom_00: Actually, at this point, he is probably more sane than MyPillowGuy, Rudy, and I'M ERIC!

Ted Kaczynski is more sane than them.


Ted Kaczynski did it.  In a cave!  WITH A BOX OF SCRAPS!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the mustahio secret service agent with the briefcase uzi was my favorite


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Does Hinckley get any royalties from the Sondheim estate?

Krystina Alabado & Aaron C. Finley - "Unworthy of Your Love" (Broadway Villains Party)
Youtube bII0P4ri9Lw
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Harry Freakstorm: We'll need him when zombie Reagan apocalypses us.

You know what I heard impresses the lady trousers off a certain starlette?
Throwing tomatoes at the 45th President.  Make it a pie and those trousers with the suspenders fly right off.

What will he do when he finds out Jodie is gay, assuming he doesn't already know?


If anyone can turn her un-gay, it'd be this handsome specimen.

nypost.comView Full Size
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Just a few more inches to the left, and some miserable American's could have been spared SO much misery.


/FTFY
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Harry Freakstorm: We'll need him when zombie Reagan apocalypses us.

You know what I heard impresses the lady trousers off a certain starlette?
Throwing tomatoes at the 45th President.  Make it a pie and those trousers with the suspenders fly right off.

What will he do when he finds out Jodie is gay, assuming he doesn't already know?


He would have to be nuts to bother Foster again.
 
Abox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey I get to use this twice in one day

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

greensunshine: Has anyone told him that Jody is just not into him?


If Jodie were Machiavellian she could contact the guy and give him a hit list.

Just a thought.
 
