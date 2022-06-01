|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: It's farking June already
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-06-01 2:59:33 PM (7 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
116 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2022 at 3:27 PM (32 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
I pretty much took the rest of the week off last week. Got see Storm graduate from high school, hung out with family for a bit, got some long bike rides in. I jumped back into the news cycle maelstrom yesterday and we're in a weird cycle right now: All the air in the room is being sucked up by Texas and the Depp trial, but meanwhile super interesting stuff is floating around out there. Wired.com figured out who owns 4chan, James Webb pics are coming July 12th, GM's kicking off an EV price war. Super interesting stuff today.
The Fark News Livestream is back Thursday at 4 p.m. Eastern with me, Dill, Lucky Yates, and maybe Rebecca Watson - Christine is currently in international travel hell; can't wait to hear what debacles she runs into when she's back. I have a huge pull list of articles since we didn't stream last week, so I can't promise we'll do all these. But so far the article about a survey of online Chicago gamblers has possibly the densest number of buried ledes I've ever seen. Somehow dogs in San Diego are testing positive for narcotics after going out on walks. And a Name and Likeness Troll is going after Elvis impersonators in Las Vegas. And much more.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Russ1642 narrated a video of a semi-truck losing its back tires
weddingsinger considered what early drafts of Anakin and Padme were like (for context)
Raider_dad passed on a final message from Ray Liotta
Madison_Smiled explained why you'd have a hot tub built into the living room floor
LordOfThePings described a recent photo of a smiling Dick Van Dyke on his way to the gym
a particular individual was particular about measurements
WhiskeySticks thought a fistfight between an airport employee and a passenger could have been better
NeoCortex42 helpfully showed us what a poorly-phrased sentence in an article was describing
DannyBrandt imagined the scene when a Hobby Lobby was hit by a tornado
Prank Call of Cthulhu found a photo from the Uvalde Police Department
Smart:
Parthenogenetic hoped Uvalde, Texas police would be appropriately protected
Clarence Brown discussed a report on sex abuse coverups in the Southern Baptist Church
JessieL pitched a new reality show as an answer to one about young "snowflakes"
bearded clamorer had advice for the future owner of a converted church with a hot tub on the bell tower
Ivo Shandor showed us why Border Patrol would be in Uvalde
dbaggins discussed how prepared police in Uvalde should've been for a school shooting
daffy shared a first-hand account of how terribly dogs in puppy mills are treated
thealgorerhythm pointed out a frightening thing about mass shooter drills in schools
CSB Sunday Morning theme: When school let out for summer
Smart: TwowheelinTim's user name checked out
Funny: The Pope of Manwich Village partied on the bus ride home
Politics Funny:
Prank Call of Cthulhu had a suggestion for future protests against circumcision
I just lurk here was prepared for problems with the food supply
Sliding Carp told us how Herschel Walker ended his statement about the potential for new gun laws
kabloink had words of wisdom for those of us who're surviving on cat food
Mojongo improved this Trump-lover's shirt
Politics Smart:
Bootleg looked at the Texas Dept. of Public Safety chief mentioning that a killer was into "cyber gaming" and "group gaming" when discussing possible motive
Great_Milenko considered Republicans complaining about Democrats being disruptive
DoBeDoBeDo discussed the purpose of the Second Amendment
theteacher examined discussion about averting school shootings by "hardening" schools
grokca hung a Fark tag on Ted Cruz
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed someone who wished she'd gotten a dog instead
RedZoneTuba gave a very weird kiss
tasteme thanked us for noticing this rock
Terrapin Bound restored this old painting
west.la.lawyer is apparently into this sort of thing
RedZoneTuba found out that shirtless Putin's been riding various animals for a long time
west.la.lawyer protected some giants
kabloink prepared the battlecat
Redwing decided to make all our dreams come true
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed us Darth Vader's formal helmet
Farktography theme: The I's Have It
This one ended in a tie between Morchella's glittery grackle and Herb Utsmelz's rising railway
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Smallpox was wiped off the face of the earth, but monkeypox appears on the other end
Thieves take $23,000 in merchandise from Normal Walmart. Bizarro Walmart unscathed
Ancient Neanderthals were tolerant of climate change. Modern Neanderthals are as well
[Open "mass shooting_article form.docx" - populate local fields and names]
Fark dot com: American Folklife and Mythology, Drew Curtis: Philanthropist Playboy Author
Manitoba cheese truck catches fire. Where was the cheese from? Well, we know it wasn't from Wisconsin because there was no fondue lack
Oil extinguishes Flames
Good news, everybody. You have a new way to spend your day pissing yourself off
The wheels wheels wheels wheels wheels wheels wheels wheels tracks tracks on the bus go 'round and 'round
Bright Eyes singer walks off stage after two songs, confusing everyone who thought that he would turn around
Here he comes. Here comes Speed Racer. He's a remake on wheels. He's on Apple and he's gonna be chasin' after someone
Protestors were unpaid but gladly accepted tips
Zelenskyy gives his condolences to America as he too understands what it's like to have your country regularly attacked by an organization strongly supported by Republicans
Palm oil firms violate legal requirements to pay indigenous tribes $90 million worth of plasma per year, promise they'll make it up with energon or corbomite next Tuesday
Head of the European Central Bank says crypto isn't worth the paper it's printed on
Starbucks is leaving Russia, to be replaced with Tsarbucks
Laser-guided, microscopic robotic crabs. Next up: quantum-powered nanoscopic robotic syphilis
For the first time in over 200 years, alewives have naturally made their way from the Atlantic Ocean to Maine's China Lake. Scotchhusbands still MIA
Aggressive dolphins are a threat to Texans, according to the NOAA, NFL insiders
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, where we learned that carpentry is a skill not easily emulated through YouTube videos. And we have three entries into the 1000 Club, where I was planning on sharing some of my freshly cured and smoked Canadian bacon but it was just too darn good so there's none left. On the Quiz itself, WoolyManwich came out on top with a score of 1024, followed by bud jones in second with 1019 and wearsmanyhats in third with 1010, 1981.911.sc made fourth with 967, and Telephone Sanitizer Second Class made it into the top five with 940.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about why a woman was trying to drill through a 30 ft. wall encompassing HMP Belmarsh, one of the more notorious lockups for miscreants in the UK. Only 36% of quiztakers caught the story about her trying to free Julian Assange, apparently believing the Australian could shrink himself down enough to pass through the less than 1-inch hole she was attempting to make. The noise and the large "Jailbreak in Progress" sign she brought probably didn't help, either.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which man-made lake was nearly 180 ft. off its high water mark and at only 30% of capacity. 95% of quiztakers recognized Lake Mead as the country's largest freshwater reservoir. Big Bear Lake and Lake Champlain are both naturally formed.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the only good Pauly Shore film, "Encino Man." Only 51 % of quiztakers knew that Pauly teamed up with Samwise Gamgee to find Robot Man. It seems everyone remembers it as Brendan Fraser's first big film, and of course Pauly Shore, but no one remembers the guy who is arguably a far bigger star right now than either of them - and had just as many lines.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about who's guitar fetched $4.5 million at a recent auction. 94% of quiztakers recognized Kurt Cobain as the guy who recorded "Nevermind" and "In Utero". Think about that the next time you hear "Unplugged" and Cobain's offhand comment about someone wanting to sell him Lead Belly's guitar for $500,000 and David Geffen refusing to fund it.
If you missed out last week, it's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again on Friday.
· · ·
7 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 7 of 7 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|