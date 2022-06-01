 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Brad, when the cop who pulls you over for dui knows your name and recognizes you from your last dui, you may want to rethink your life choices. Really is a bad look for a Federal Agent, Brad   (youtube.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Still a member of LEO?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rob4127
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
(Unedited) Liberty Mutual - Brad Car Commercial
Youtube QgJ4pvsar1c
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Still a member of LEO?


The first one might not be heard yet so in many states this is a second first offense but when they get the first one done with they'll refile thus most recent as a second offense.  At which point if he hasn't been asked to retire/GTFO/go to rehab he would be long for any agency local, state or federal.
 
p51d007
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Still a member of LEO?


He's not a cop...he's a member of the EPA.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Second DUI to be reported. He must've pissed off all the wrong people to get a smack.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Woke up in a SOHO doorway, a policeman knew my name.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sad. Hope he gets some help before he kills someone.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

p51d007: spongeboob: Still a member of LEO?
He's not a cop...he's a member of the EPA.


The EPA?  He's probably suicidal.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They were stopping every vehicle driving on that particular sidewalk. And that's profiling, and profiling is wrong!
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There's a local natural foods chain owner here that has 7 of them. Dude can't make it until noon. it's all about good lawyers and dough.
 
