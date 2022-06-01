 Skip to content
(MSN)   At least one third of rich Americans are only temporarily rich. Whereas you are permanently poor   (msn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know a bunch of airline pilots like that. Make a lot but broke.

The same guys love to conservasplain to me that poor people are poor because they spend money on things they don't approve of.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had an old classmate bragging up their investments, savings, and retirement.
"1.24 mil. Nice, huh?"

You realize you are one cancer diagnosis away from poverty, right?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's a very specific set of people, mind you. It's just 1/3 of those people making over $250,000 per year. Most people don't make anywhere close to that.

So it's basically saying, 1/3 of the people who make more than $250,000 per year are bad at budgeting.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey, at least you drive a car that has button labelled Ludicrous Mode, so you've got that going for you.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You're not rich if you're living off of your own money. Rich means you're living off of your great grandparents' money.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm banking on winning the lottery, so there. Come to daddy!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Had an old classmate bragging up their investments, savings, and retirement.
"1.24 mil. Nice, huh?"

You realize you are one cancer diagnosis away from poverty, right?


Sure, but then you can switch to the backup .357 plan.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I make good money, not six figures. I live reasonably comfortably.  But I still don't get how some people afford the homes, car, vacations, etc that they do. My assumption is that a lot of people are house poor with very little in physical savings and very little in retirement.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: vudukungfu: Had an old classmate bragging up their investments, savings, and retirement.
"1.24 mil. Nice, huh?"

You realize you are one cancer diagnosis away from poverty, right?

Sure, but then you can switch to the backup .357 plan.


.357 mil is nothing to sneeze... Oh, you meant the gun.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm rich in ideas, and education.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Eh, some of those jobs come with an expensive expected lifestyle. If you're making that money in an expensive place it's not as hot as you think. It's more fun to make $100k where the houses are $200k than make $250k where the houses are $1200k.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: vudukungfu: Had an old classmate bragging up their investments, savings, and retirement.
"1.24 mil. Nice, huh?"

You realize you are one cancer diagnosis away from poverty, right?

Sure, but then you can switch to the backup .357 plan.


.357, .358.. . whatever it takes
 
Fizpez
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Had an old classmate bragging up their investments, savings, and retirement.
"1.24 mil. Nice, huh?"

You realize you are one cancer diagnosis away from poverty, right?


Wouldnt someone with that kind of scratch have insurance? I mean, yeah its expensive but you can get a couples policy for $20k/yr that would cover you for damn near everything even on the open market, let alone as a supplimental to whatever abomination you might have through a job.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


First of all, what the hell happened to Gen X, you know the parents of the Millennials and children of the Boomers?? Wait a second, an actual Boomer should be retired! They are in their 60s, 70s and 80s!

Secondly, what the hell Millennials? No matter how much you make, at least 50% of you are living paycheck to paycheck. Pause your Nintendo games and cancel that crunchyroll subscription you've forgotten about. NOW!!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Texas saying "All hat, no cattle" describe these people. It all goes to the image and nothing for the future.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I make good money, not six figures. I live reasonably comfortably.  But I still don't get how some people afford the homes, car, vacations, etc that they do. My assumption is that a lot of people are house poor with very little in physical savings and very little in retirement.


I would be very interested in a where-are-they-now study of people in the 5-figure range who drove $40K+ vehicles.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: [Fark user image 425x302]

First of all, what the hell happened to Gen X, you know the parents of the Millennials and children of the Boomers?? Wait a second, an actual Boomer should be retired! They are in their 60s, 70s and 80s!

Secondly, what the hell Millennials? No matter how much you make, at least 50% of you are living paycheck to paycheck. Pause your Nintendo games and cancel that crunchyroll subscription you've forgotten about. NOW!!


funnied, because i actually have a crunchyroll sub i need to cancel. . .
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Until recently, I was feeling quite financially secure, but a handful of expenses have drained my bank account over the course of 2 months. Luckily, I didn't have to dip into my investments, and the paycheck hit my account on time, so I'm squeaking by for now.

Failure to manage expenses definitely almost did me in last month. I can see how someone with even greater expenses could find themselves in trouble really quickly, no matter how much they take home every month.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: Wine Sipping Elitist: [Fark user image 425x302]

First of all, what the hell happened to Gen X, you know the parents of the Millennials and children of the Boomers?? Wait a second, an actual Boomer should be retired! They are in their 60s, 70s and 80s!

Secondly, what the hell Millennials? No matter how much you make, at least 50% of you are living paycheck to paycheck. Pause your Nintendo games and cancel that crunchyroll subscription you've forgotten about. NOW!!

funnied, because i actually have a crunchyroll sub i need to cancel. . .


Lol I know you do!

Seriously though, I went through by cc statements and cancelled every sub (news, apps, old stuff) I had except YouTube TV and Netflix and saved myself about $200/month. Now I can afford to take a date to the movies twice a month AND pay for popcorn!
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ah, well. That's certainly a condolence.

/looks at bank account
//cries inside
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The Texas saying "All hat, no cattle" describe these people. It all goes to the image and nothing for the future.


What future? Dying at my desk from lung, liver or kidney failure? Maybe nuclear war or the environment imploding? Fark that. Live fast die young. Better to burn out then fade away
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Secondly, what the hell Millennials? No matter how much you make, at least 50% of you are living paycheck to paycheck. Pause your Nintendo games and cancel that crunchyroll subscription you've forgotten about. NOW!!


That's because we bought homes back when they were 1/4 the current price.  So even though utilities are 3-5x the cost of 20 years ago (oil heat; ugh), we're not making stupid mortgage payments with them, too.

And my car is paid off, as are my student loans.

And Crunchyroll or Netflix are cheap compared to people who eat out all the time, hit Starbucks every morning, etc.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
this sort of story can be very frustrating for folks who manage with less, but could you imagine making that kind of scratch and still living paycheck to paycheck?
no because you aren't a farking moron.
so be happy with where you are or be happy to take the steps necessary to get where you want to be.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A lot of rich people overspend like the rest of the population
 
Midwest990
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
From the article: Living paycheck-to-paycheck doesn't necessarily mean hardship, and LendingClub makes the distinction between those can pay their bills easily and those who can't. Only a fraction of high earners -- roughly one in ten -- reported issues covering all their household expenses in April, according to the survey.

That sounds about right to me.  People tend to buy the house they want, not afford.  As time marches on the house payments stay the same while pay increases so life becomes more affordable.  Some unexpected expenses can really hit that household hard.

I made over $250k household living in a cheap town and managed to get in to financial trouble, didn't even have kids.  3,000 sqft house, acre of land, new cars, toys for the house, vacation to Hawaii, helicopter tour in Hawaii, week long cruises, trips to New York... sure, just put it all on the CC, get the points and pay that shiat off at the end of the month... now I'm broke at the end of the month and fit in with the one-third.

One in ten failing to be able to pay there bills sounds reasonable to me.  I would assume situations are all over the place from high cost of living locations to people with addictions that there money goes towards.

If you listen to Norm Macdonald's stories he likely lived paycheck to paycheck while getting paid tens of thousands of dollars for single stand-up gigs.  He has a story where he threw $60k in to the ocean so that he wouldn't spend it at a casino.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
yeah but I have a permanent refrigerator, so checkmate
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wine Sipping Elitist:  Seriously though, I went through by cc statements and cancelled every sub (news, apps, old stuff) I had except YouTube TV and Netflix and saved myself about $200/month. Now I can afford to take a date to the movies twice a month AND pay for popcorn!

How much does your date charge, such that you can do two movies AND popcorn?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't blame the victims. This is the system's fault. Even during the Great Depression, when masses of Americans were lining up for the dole, they did it in front of billboards showing happy nuclear white conservatives gloating over their annual (neew car unpaid for though it was, like everything else they owned beyond perishable goods).

You've always done this to the 99.5%, Amerikah. And most other countries foolish enough not to build economic walls between their economies and Babylon.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 minute ago  
More than a third of Americans earning at least $250,000 annually say they are living paycheck to paycheck, underscoring how inflation is taking a bigger bite out of Americans' budgets at all ends of the pay spectrum.

People who earn $250,000 living paycheck to paycheck ain't got nothin to do with inflation.
 
