(ABC News)   6x   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
42
    More: PSA, Los Angeles, United States, New Jersey, New York City, Massachusetts, Flag of the United States, COVID-19 cases, New England  
•       •       •

1880 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jun 2022 at 3:47 PM (1 hour ago)



42 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm vaxxed, boosted, still wear my mask indoors, and am not traveling anywhere.  My concern is 1x normal.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well at least there are no mask mandates or wasteful spending on COVID treatment and prevention.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOOOOOOOOOOOO!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was gonna be about we had six mass shootings today.

Day ain't over yet ...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that number is actually a LOT lower than the actual number, because this year more people are doing home tests than were doing last year, and home test results don't get reported.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next Memorial day, I'll pray for those who courageously laid down their lives for the cause of freedumb.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and last memorial day there were farkers saying whole towns were going to be wiped off the map because of covid
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There wasn't a variant surge last Memorial Day, one happens to be peaking right now.

Also, while BA.2 spreads really quickly, it's a farkload less deadly. But "less deadly variant" just doesn't grab headlines the way "Cases 6x as High as a Year Ago" does.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, spoiler, if you compare Memorial Days it's actually 12x higher this year....and that number is way below what it actually is, but it's OK, COVID is over. Ditch them masks! Yee-haw!

Now if you look specifically at May 31, 2021, Memorial Day last year, there were 9,349 new daily cases nationally. That means cases are roughly 12 times higher now.

https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/verify/covid-cases-five-times-higher-than-last-memorial-day-fact-check-2022/65-397f7a9a-0a89-4e6d-85d5-7b8e071be0cc
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eyyyy, just got my second booster yesterday
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The deaths won't be six times higher though, because so many people have partial protection from vaccines, so they will have milder infections.  Hell, even many of the anti-vaxxers have built up some immunity from naturally getting the virus.  Though their immunity likely came with expensive doctor and hospital bills, while I got free vaccines and a $50 gift card to get my three shots.  Oh and the energy bar I got for shot #2.  

Half my extended family are anti-vax, and they all got stuck with 3-6,000 hospital bills, though thankfully none had to go on respirators.  One BIL did go temporarily blind in one eye though.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, listen. I'm vaxxed, boosted, wear N95s indoors. I've been taking this deadly seriously from day 1.

But as has been pointed out, Memorial Day last year was during a time when we had some of the lowest transmission rates during the pandemic. Compared to most of the time we've had COVID around, we're actually on the low side, and cases have started to decrease:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/national/coronavirus-us-cases-deaths/?itid=hp_pandemic_gfx/&state=US

I'm not going to start licking people's faces, but this is really irresponsible fearmongering for clicks.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Well at least there are no mask mandates or wasteful spending on COVID treatment and prevention.


You know why.

And you're still going to blame the Democrats because you don't want people to vote for them.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: There wasn't a variant surge last Memorial Day, one happens to be peaking right now.

Also, while BA.2 spreads really quickly, it's a farkload less deadly. But "less deadly variant" just doesn't grab headlines the way "Cases 6x as High as a Year Ago" does.


It's peaking now? 7-dya average actually going down as of Memorial Day. The last gray bar is May 31.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Also, no matter which variant you get, have fun with long COVID.
 
scanson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Eyyyy, just got my second booster yesterday


Nice!  I got my second booster in December ( sneaked an early one in august ).

Thinking about getting a fifth since it's been six months and my protection is waning.

Decisions, decisions.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't mind if I do!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The country is much more open than it was this time last year. Last year at this time my high school age daughter had just gotten her first shot and the middle school children were just about to get their first shots. T's only logical Covid would be more widespread this year but most of us are now immune to worst of it.

I'm quadrupled vaxed and, as I am over 50, overweight etc., will get boosted as my doctor recommends.  I keep masks handy but at this point I'm not too worried. It was kind of amusing when I had a coughing fit at a restaurant the other day after I put a little too much pepper on my food and noticing the older woman at a nearby table staring at me in alarm before I grabbed a glass of water.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanson: question_dj: Eyyyy, just got my second booster yesterday

Nice!  I got my second booster in December ( sneaked an early one in august ).

Thinking about getting a fifth since it's been six months and my protection is waning.

Decisions, decisions.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The question isn't whether COVID-19 is as spreadable.

The question is COVID-19 is as lethal and damaging.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, time to schedule that second booster
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm vaccinated, boosted, and wearing my mask everywhere I go when I have to leave home. Work at home still full time even though they tried to bring people back. Nice thing about having an elder parent you need to care for is they keep you home during a plague because last week they had a COVID outbreak where I work and I missed it completely. :D
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: And that number is actually a LOT lower than the actual number, because this year more people are doing home tests than were doing last year, and home test results don't get reported.


Yup.  I know 6 people who tested positive on rapids over the last 3 weeks and 0 reported it.
Mostly moderate symptoms for a few days.
Numbers are way higher than reported.  Gov sent out all those free tests last month.  I got 10 instead of 8 for some reason
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Fireproof: There wasn't a variant surge last Memorial Day, one happens to be peaking right now.

Also, while BA.2 spreads really quickly, it's a farkload less deadly. But "less deadly variant" just doesn't grab headlines the way "Cases 6x as High as a Year Ago" does.

It's peaking now? 7-dya average actually going down as of Memorial Day. The last gray bar is May 31.
[Fark user image image 798x484]
Also, no matter which variant you get, have fun with long COVID.


Just a few days off of a peak, as per your own graph. Are you really splitting hairs that much?
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's how it's going up here. I can pull up deaths too, even with vaccines, and less deadly variants, they are still about 50% of the worst times we had.

The thing that really gets me is how little people care now. Also, the media just isn't reporting on it now either.

It's weird that so many people seem to have flipped from wanting to support restrictions, to now being fine with everything open now dispite the high numbers. The common retort seems to be"well it isn't getting any better, can't continue like this."  Where was that attitude a year or two ago? What changed? Maybe the reality of the bad economy has shifted perspective for people?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaxxed, boosted, still mask indoors but I don't go anywhere because I am in lockdown for health reasons and am having surgery this summer and if any of you f*ckers clog the hospital and make it so my surgery is delayed I swear to f*cking christ I will wait for the rescheduled date and be grumpy as f*ck about it.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stopping the spread of a plague in a country where 1/4 of the populace refuses to vaccinate, refuses to mask, refuses to test or quarantine, and thinks these refusals are somehow an act of political expression instead of one of utter callousness is a hopeless, lost cause.

I'm vaxxed, I'm boosted, I mask indoors unless the place is basically empty, I get tested any time I have symptoms that could be it... and I live in WV, so it's basically doing fark-all to stop it from spreading like wildfire. I'm going to continue to do what I can to neither get it nor spread it, but there's no vaccine against the Qult, or the financial greed that's preaching to it.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's the deaths one for us. Hard to interpret visually since they only seem to report on some days. Deaths lag cases, so I feel we are in for more.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OrionXVI: The question isn't whether COVID-19 is as spreadable.

The question is COVID-19 is as lethal and damaging.


When you have something hitting half of the population of a nation of over 300 million people, even a 0.1% kill rate is >100,000 bodies, and that's IF there's hospital beds. So yeah, it's universally agreed both that Omicron is less deadly than original covid, and that better treatment protocols have improved the prognosis for all forms of covid... but that doesn't mean the bodies aren't still piling up.
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm vaxxed. Boosted. Wear my mask indoors for most things except my office (small firm and we're very much spread out). Wife is even more careful. Tested positive Saturday. Symptoms were very unpleasant.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bukharin: scanson: question_dj: Eyyyy, just got my second booster yesterday

Nice!  I got my second booster in December ( sneaked an early one in august ).

Thinking about getting a fifth since it's been six months and my protection is waning.

Decisions, decisions.

[Fark user image 425x530]
[Fark user image 425x604]


What hospital does that nurse/do those nurses work at? I'm asking for, uh, research purposes.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Also, spoiler, if you compare Memorial Days it's actually 12x higher this year....and that number is way below what it actually is, but it's OK, COVID is over. Ditch them masks! Yee-haw!

Now if you look specifically at May 31, 2021, Memorial Day last year, there were 9,349 new daily cases nationally. That means cases are roughly 12 times higher now.

https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/verify/covid-cases-five-times-higher-than-last-memorial-day-fact-check-2022/65-397f7a9a-0a89-4e6d-85d5-7b8e071be0cc


If you want an accurate measure, compare the wastewater testing.
Shait don't lie. Everybody poops.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: [Fark user image 850x539]

Here's the deaths one for us. Hard to interpret visually since they only seem to report on some days. Deaths lag cases, so I feel we are in for more.


Click on the 7 day moving average to overcome the sparse reporting
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: Fireproof: There wasn't a variant surge last Memorial Day, one happens to be peaking right now.

Also, while BA.2 spreads really quickly, it's a farkload less deadly. But "less deadly variant" just doesn't grab headlines the way "Cases 6x as High as a Year Ago" does.

It's peaking now? 7-dya average actually going down as of Memorial Day. The last gray bar is May 31.
[Fark user image 798x484]
Also, no matter which variant you get, have fun with long COVID.


Everything you've posted is factually correct.  While the majority of us have gotten vaccinated and gotten on with our lives, the maskers that are left still need their worldview validated.  In their minds, we're all on the brink of disaster for the umpteenth time, and only they can save us.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: The question isn't whether COVID-19 is as spreadable.

The question is COVID-19 is as lethal and damaging.


Maybe I'm ever the optimist, but this gives me hope. Lately I've seen far more people close to me test positive, but of them, zero have gone to the hospital. The worst of them was sick for about a week, most of them only sick for a couple of days or so. More than half of them had no symptoms at all.

Is that ideal? No, but it's a long ways from two years ago. And the technology we honed for those vaccines will be used in the following decades to further medicine in some pretty amazing ways, including potentially curing HIV (which is still a huge problem, especially in Africa and in vulnerable communities worldwide) and many forms of cancer.

A recent study showed that, yes, vaccinated people spread less of the disease. It's the unvaccinated who are more likely to get us sick.

To that end, I'm happy to see this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


That is, based on my extremely rough calculations, about 72% or so of the vaccine-eligible population. It's not enough, and the number of people should be above 300 million, but that's still a good thing. Some communities are more than 90% vaccinated.

Oh, and the queer community is more vaccinated than the national average. Happy Pride, everyone! And you're welcome.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: [Fark user image image 850x547]

That's how it's going up here. I can pull up deaths too, even with vaccines, and less deadly variants, they are still about 50% of the worst times we had.

The thing that really gets me is how little people care now. Also, the media just isn't reporting on it now either.

It's weird that so many people seem to have flipped from wanting to support restrictions, to now being fine with everything open now dispite the high numbers. The common retort seems to be"well it isn't getting any better, can't continue like this."  Where was that attitude a year or two ago? What changed? Maybe the reality of the bad economy has shifted perspective for people?


A year or two ago I was getting unemployment. That ended in September and the state said "F*ck you, leave your house."
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Half my extended family are anti-vax, and they all got stuck with 3-6,000 hospital bills, though thankfully none had to go on respirators.  One BIL did go temporarily blind in one eye though.


So you are claiming that half your family had to be hospitalized with covid when the average is in the low single digits?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
RULE 4: "Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules." [...] You can kill them with this because no one can possibly obey all of their own rules. - Rules for Radicals, Saul Alinsky

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 minute ago  
hrwiki.orgView Full Size
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.