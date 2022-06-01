 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   Always quick to respond, the Uvalde Police Department kicks CNN off school property   (mediaite.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did they have their form AR-15 hall passes?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Very brave when its unarmed people. Nipping it right in the bud.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the camera crew had whipped out a gun they'd have had an extra hour of time for interviews before the UPD would have escorted them out.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Anderson Cooper needs to come in strapped if he wants to be taken seriously
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They'll start talking when "the families stop grieving" so ... never
 
Dwedit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cowards. All of them.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: Very brave when its unarmed people. Nipping it right in the bud.


My experience with police is that the only people they are ever aggressive with are people who are clearly nonthreatening. Anyone who is an actual danger will make the police hide somewhere and pretend they didn't see anything.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So publicly owned buildings are "private property"?
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: They'll start talking when "the families stop grieving" so ... never


Standard gaslighting technique.

"You seem very agitated, maybe we should wait until you've calmed down before we discuss all the ways I screwed you over"
 
bdub77
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What happened, did CNN eat some of the cops' donuts?

am14.mediaite.comView Full Size


Can we fire these fat f*cking cops yet?
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So they responded faster to questions they didn't like than children being killed. Well that'll really boost their PR campaign.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No good apples.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Obviously, they need even more money to behave lawfully. Right, Democrats?
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Set up shop across the street. Tons of cameras. Always on.
 
webct_god
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
UISD PD, not Uvalde PD. Wrong headline is wrong.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Obviously, they need even more money to behave lawfully. Right, Democrats?


Well, I guess someone had to drop the first turd in the punch bowl.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Anderson Cooper needs to come in strapped if he wants to be taken seriously


He used to be:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Network news crew come with an army of lawyers filming and fingers on speed dial to friendly judges.
 
J Noble Daggett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bdub77: What happened, did CNN eat some of the cops' donuts?

[am14.mediaite.com image 850x444]

Can we fire these fat f*cking cops yet?


They didn't bring the traditional "box of" donation.
 
bdub77
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Subtonic: misanthropicsob: Obviously, they need even more money to behave lawfully. Right, Democrats?

Well, I guess someone had to drop the first turd in the punch bowl.


c.files.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

/too soon?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Obviously, they need even more money to behave lawfully. Right, Democrats?


DRINK!
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Subtonic: misanthropicsob: Obviously, they need even more money to behave lawfully. Right, Democrats?

Well, I guess someone had to drop the first turd in the punch bowl.


And Joe Biden left an upper decker.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Subtonic: misanthropicsob: Obviously, they need even more money to behave lawfully. Right, Democrats?

Well, I guess someone had to drop the first turd in the punch bowl.

And Joe Biden left an upper decker.


DRINK!
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bdub77: Subtonic: misanthropicsob: Obviously, they need even more money to behave lawfully. Right, Democrats?

Well, I guess someone had to drop the first turd in the punch bowl.

[c.files.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]
/too soon?


her face is just weird

nice body though
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is why Republicans want to shut down and discredit (or control) the media, most of all.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm all about holding police accountable, but come on guys.
School employees are still grieving over what happened, not wanting to be harassed every time they walk into the school by reporters.

The school called the police, cops weren't just driving around and decided to pull over when they noticed a news crew
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So did CNN get a taste of how Black people are treated at sundown?

/must not be fun having heavily armed people unhappy with your presence
 
dbaggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We hire the most fascist-minded hispanics to our PD to harass and intimidate the poorer hispanics in our town.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

koder: If the camera crew had whipped out a gun they'd have had an extra hour of time for interviews before the UPD would have escorted them out.


Would they, or would they have waited for the Border Patrol to do it for them?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

king of vegas: edmo: Very brave when its unarmed people. Nipping it right in the bud.

My experience with police is that the only people they are ever aggressive with are people who are clearly nonthreatening. Anyone who is an actual danger will make the police hide somewhere and pretend they didn't see anything.


I have some local, recent experience with this.  So I can attest that the above statement is true.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Subtonic: misanthropicsob: Obviously, they need even more money to behave lawfully. Right, Democrats?

Well, I guess someone had to drop the first turd in the punch bowl.

And Joe Biden left an upper decker.


Pretty spry for an old man.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

max_pooper: So publicly owned buildings are "private property"?


Public school property is generally public property, but almost always has various access restrictions. The Pentagon and Fort Knox are also public property, but that doesn't mean you're welcome to make yourself at home. In the US you can be guilty of trespassing on both private and public property. Often local laws control access to local public property, and verbal instruction from the property owner or manager (e.g. a school official) serve as valid legal notice. In this case, alleged verbal instructions were allegedly ignored, so police were allegedly called to enforce the order.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Obviously these pigs aren't liking this big spotlight being shined on them so they're trying to flex.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Subtonic: misanthropicsob: Subtonic: misanthropicsob: Obviously, they need even more money to behave lawfully. Right, Democrats?

Well, I guess someone had to drop the first turd in the punch bowl.

And Joe Biden left an upper decker.

Pretty spry for an old man.



♪ Pretty spry for a white guy! ♫
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are we sure they didn't just piss themselves in fear of CNN?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bdub77: What happened, did CNN eat some of the cops' donuts?

[am14.mediaite.com image 850x444]

Can we fire these fat f*cking cops yet?


Dude it's Tejas.  They are svelte compared to the average..
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This isn't going to stop just getting worse, and worse, and worse, is it?
 
Spermbot
‘’ less than a minute ago  

king of vegas: edmo: Very brave when its unarmed people. Nipping it right in the bud.

My experience with police is that the only people they are ever aggressive with are people who are clearly nonthreatening. Anyone who is an actual danger will make the police hide somewhere and pretend they didn't see anything.


Try being African-American and threatening.
 
