 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   Ok for real this time: Verdict reached in the worst trial you've ever heard of, but you have heard of it. 3pm Eastern   (tmz.com) divider line
30
    More: Live  
•       •       •

396 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 01 Jun 2022 at 2:15 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That is a solid headline.
 
turboke
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Okay, verdict is coming out.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh crap.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No matter who wins, I hope they shake hands at the end and show sportsmanlike conduct.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm on the edge of my bed.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I predict, in a surprise verdict, their divorce will be annulled.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anyone else sick of this entire story. Yes they both seem to be horrible people to each other. No I dont care who is worse. I just want them both to go away.
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is the shiattiest timeline.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As long as it's over, we all win.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CNN says Depp won't be in the courtroom when the verdict is read.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I bet on  "Judge sentences them both to execution at dawn" but I don't have high hopes.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hope the verdict is they both suck, and restraining orders are instated for both of them .
 
Siskabush [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've seen this in the news and have been wondering what is the big deal?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Team Depp.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They better hurry this shiat up, i have to run
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have heard of it, but didn't follow it at all... and they can both go fark themselves long and hard after this verdict is read.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I truly hope the jury comes back and finds that they're both angry and petty people and get nothing.
 
wxboy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: They better hurry this shiat up, i have to run


You have the runs? No wonder your shiat is hurried.
 
acad1228
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, shiat the bed, Fred! It's about time.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wxboy: Farkenhostile: They better hurry this shiat up, i have to run

You have the runs? No wonder your shiat is hurried.


That sound you just heard was a turd flying over your head.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: They better hurry this shiat up, i have to run


NPR says it will be read at 3 pm.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The verdict was a foregone conclusion from literally the second it was filed.

No one is winning any money here, Depp knew it was going to fail.   But that's not the point of why Depp filed it.

He (mostly) accomplished his goal.

/Now, begone to the both of them.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cbathrob
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I predict that they will either find for Heard, or find for Depp and award him a dollar.  I and basing this prediction on absolutely nothing, except that defamation is extremely hard to prove, especially for public figures.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is the most important verdict to our society since the sons of my neighbor, the late Farmer Higgenbotham, divided up his pig farm.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I truly hope the jury comes back and finds that they're both angry and petty people and get nothing.


You Get Nothing!
Youtube M5QGkOGZubQ
 
hammettman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They are suing each other, we already know who won: the lawyers.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Farkenhostile: wxboy: Farkenhostile: They better hurry this shiat up, i have to run

You have the runs? No wonder your shiat is hurried.

That sound you just heard was a turd flying over your head.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.