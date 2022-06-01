 Skip to content
(Metro)   Spread by local ticks, Iraq is experiencing an outbreak of the "nose-bleed virus". Well, that doesn't sound so ba- ...it has already killed 18 people   (metro.co.uk) divider line
34
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Iraq is not spread by local ticks, Subby.  Iraq is spread like grape jelly.  With sand in it, like that sandwich you had at the beach last summer.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop farking around and kill us already, Earth.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
could we not have FIVE MINUTES when nothing horrible happens?!?
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that virus was spreading around my friend group in our 20s.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the Sh,,,iite it about to hit the fan.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OTOH, Only 18 fatalities out of 100+ cases is a decent survival rate for a hemmorhagic fever...
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Sounds like the Sh,,,iite it about to hit the fan.


Well, f(iretr)uck...
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully it doesn't spread to ticks or we might have to shut down their economy.
 
Torqueknot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: Stop farking around and kill us already, Earth.


So, I have you down as "The Earth is trying to kill us".
Who wants in on "It's all a goverment conspiracy!" and who wants "It's the Aliens, man!"?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iraq is not sprea...

yeah.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: The Pope of Manwich Village: Sounds like the Sh,,,iite it about to hit the fan.

Well, f(iretr)uck...


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd forgotten fire peeps were here last night!  never did find out why
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear to god this better not end up inconveniencing me in any way
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Pestilence is holding auditions for a replacement for Covid-19.


I blame Trump for allowing Covid-19 to fester for years without any leadership globally or nationally, and for blythe ignorance and unconcern.

May has name perish with him, or elese be hated and dispised like Judas and Adolf.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: I swear to god this better not end up inconveniencing me in any way


If recent events are any indication, you can safely ignore it.

//Until it kills you
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I thought the ticks that made people allergic to meat was scary...

Well... they still are. Okay, this is just as scary.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is an overview of the viral genome, structure and taxonomy. It's a good start if you want to know more about how this virus, ehm...

ticks.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: Stop farking around and kill us already, Earth.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Here comes the "African Rabies". Better stock up on Phalanx.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: could we not have FIVE MINUTES when nothing horrible happens?!?


Don't look up Tulsa today.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: Majin_Buu: The Pope of Manwich Village: Sounds like the Sh,,,iite it about to hit the fan.

Well, f(iretr)uck...

[Fark user image 425x318]

I'd forgotten fire peeps were here last night!  never did find out why


I think you're mistaken, that's clearly the Eriffire department. Says so right on the front.
 
Suflig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So glad we destroyed their society for no reason at all.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So less "regular nosebleed" and more "anime nosebleed".
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: I'm pretty sure that virus was spreading around my friend group in our 20s.


That was cocaine
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Lady J: Majin_Buu: The Pope of Manwich Village: Sounds like the Sh,,,iite it about to hit the fan.

Well, f(iretr)uck...

[Fark user image 425x318]

I'd forgotten fire peeps were here last night!  never did find out why

I think you're mistaken, that's clearly the Eriffire department. Says so right on the front.


it was a lady fire chief.  I did an internal yay for chicks cheer
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
usmagazine.comView Full Size


Is it giving them psychic powers, too?
 
Ilikebackpacks [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think they're just doing too much blow.
 
gbv23
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: OTOH, Only 18 fatalities out of 100+ cases is a decent survival rate for a hemmorhagic fever...


Yeah, isn't Ebola like 50%?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Beavis and butt-head in Nose Bleed
Youtube CGUnLsRnJKc
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Anything that causes hemorrhagic fever is seriously nasty business. Nosebleeds are just one of the more visible aspects of the damage being done

geekbikerskum: Is it giving them psychic powers, too?

I've always thought that to be one of the inexplicably silly tropes in numerous sci-fi movies. That using psychic powers or a huge expenditure of mental energy would cause a spontaneous nose-bleed. I guess the directors just needed a way to show how much they put into it
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's not ticks that cause nosebleeds
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
knuckleankle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I just finished reading The Salt Line. It's about an apocalypse brought on by a tick virus, so I have that going for me - which is nice.

/not amused
/fark ticks
/fark bleeding to death
/four just to be different
 
Dave2042
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
SPOOOOOOON!
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Lady J: could we not have FIVE MINUTES when nothing horrible happens?!?

Don't look up Tulsa today.


ffuuuu
do you think these incidents are themselves prompting incidents?
sure seems that way.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

trerro: So less "regular nosebleed" and more "anime nosebleed".


No wonder they are so opposed to seeing boobies.  Who would have thought that trope had any basis in fact.
 
