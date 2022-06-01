 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   Well, it's not like it was a six-figure fraud   (fox4kc.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Police, Michael A. Hardin, Grand jury, federal grand jury Tuesday, Sarah J. Hardin, seven-count indictment, Constable, Federal Bureau of Investigation  
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't expect any better.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is my shocked face?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how shiat changes for cops once money is involved.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [external-preview.redd.it image 639x592]


The guy on the left could probably lift up a car and toss it down the street too.

While the cop gets winded from lifting jelly donuts to his mouth.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The $99,000 amount is strange. Did they stop at just under $100k to avoid some greater crime? Or did a friend in government list that amount in the indictment as a favor to them?
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Probably wanted the cash to buy some courage from some random lion...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why aren't the other cops protecting him like all the rest of the dirt bag criminal cops? Oh, he stole from other cops. Farking hypocritical shiat bags.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't know whether to condemn the cop for being typically corrupt...

Or to be amused and relieved that he was stealing from the cop unions.
 
