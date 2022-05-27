 Skip to content
(UPI)   Man sets world record by eating three Carolina Reaper chili peppers in 8.72 seconds. Spent at least the next 8.72 hours regretting his decision   (upi.com) divider line
24
    More: Weird, Capsicum, Chili pepper, Jalapeo, Scoville scale, Cayenne pepper, Carolina Reaper chili peppers, Chili peppers, Capsaicin  
365 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 01 Jun 2022 at 3:12 PM (47 minutes ago)



24 Comments     (+0 »)
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably more than 8 hours...
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Followed in a couple of minutes by setting a record for furthest projectile vomit, and then another record a few hours later for the most explosive diarrhea (measured by surface coverage), and then finally a nice lie down on a hospital gurney.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Find your soul mate, Homer.
 
oldfool
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Having your b-hole on fire is no way to go through life son.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I ate a rather hot pepper one time and the worst part was when my ears started to hurt. Hard to get ice cream at that point.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dude seems not effected either.  A coworker brought in some tabasco (I think) peppers he'd grown.  I like hot things, so I ate one.  Wow, they were scorchers and that evening, if I could have stuck my garden hose up my butt, I would have.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Proctologists had to wear welder's heat blocking gloves to treat him, after the robot probe melted.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why?
 
toetag
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: if I could have stuck my garden hose up my butt, I would have.


That's not even a challenge according to videos on the internet.  Try harder.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Find your soul mate, Homer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Johnny Cash - Ring Of Fire (OFFICIAL VIDEO) COLOR VERSION ReMastered
Youtube 1Osyw6Svv8U
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just reminds me of my favorite stupid joke that just makes me laugh every time I read it, the chili cookoff judge joke.
 
almejita
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Social Distortion - Ring of Fire (Johnny Cash cover)
Youtube IjQkgZmBjzE
 
Take My Advice
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Start buttchugging milk.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I guess no one RTFA, etc...

he didnt eat 3, he ate 6 cuz he messed up the first time so he had to do it again...
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ha! I hit myself in the mouth with a hammer 4 times in less than 8.72 seconds. What a chump
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Without projectile vomiting?
 
phedex
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No doubt he was messed up for a couple days.  I ate that "one chip challenge" last year and physically my body was panic mode for about 20 minutes after.  Ate a couple ice cream sandwitches, took a laxative before bed because i thought "this will get it out qucker when I wake up."

nope, the whole next day just a series of burning hot rabbit turds and upset stomach. thank the lord for wet wipes.

I know theres a lot of people who can take in this stuff and are totally fine, but man.  not worth it.  Keep anything past a habanero sauce/heat level away from me.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At which point does something like this actually become dangerous? There must be a point where eating enough of these super spicy things has serious medical consequences.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've tried such drugs.

The side-effects of chewing on the seeds of a good hot pepper are amazing. Your mouth is on fire, tears are running from your eyes, and there's nothing you can do to shut it down.

It will shut down and, suddenly, you will feel incredibly golden. You have no pain of any kind, anymore. You feel glorious.

In about six to eight hours, if you've overdone that, you'll discover that your whole digestive system has gone into overdrive trying to get rid of this fiery toxin. You didn't know you could digest something that quickly, did you? Hint: you didn't, and your asshole is going to be somehow both completely numb and burning as you shiat pure molten lead at high velocity. It didn't feel nearly that hot going down, and perhaps you should have stuffed some cheese up your butt.

Cheese definitely seems to make the heat more acceptable going in. I haven't tried it in the other end and, I no longer feel like asking for food "Thai hot" at Thai restaurants or asking Mexicans to show me that black oily death concoction. If you can't smell it without your face blistering, it's probably not exactly edible.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iToad: At which point does something like this actually become dangerous? There must be a point where eating enough of these super spicy things has serious medical consequences.


It has killed a few people and the ones who survived hopefully learned something useful.
 
debug
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The fun starts around the 2:30 mark.


CRAZY RED NECK EATS 3 CAROLINA REAPERS AND DOWN'S A FIFTH OF FIREBALL
Youtube QHWuh883vZY
 
dbaggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
there are a lot of dumb records out there.   There are also a lot of dumb people.  There are also a lot of clickbait stories about dumb records..that get posted here...that I end up seeing and commenting on.

I guess we're all idiots.
 
