(Guardian)   Smell of Vegemite factory given special heritage recognition by Melbourne council. Subby can't come up with anything weirder than original headline   (theguardian.com) divider line
15
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, Vegemite is apparently manufactured, as opposed to dredged from sewage plants or harvested from hospital bedpans.

Vegemite: The one thing in Australia that won't kill you, but it'll make you pray for death.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's nothing more Australian than smelling yeasty.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: There's nothing more Australian than smelling yeasty.


Riding a Kangaroo to work drinking a Fosters, while eating a meat pie floater and wearing a Koala as a backpack and stopping to get into random fights about football.
 
Take My Advice
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you say "beer can" in Australian, it sounds like "bacon" in Jamaican.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's six-foot-four man from Brussels inbound with sandwiches.
You better run, you better take cover
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The trick is to spread it really thin on a thick slice of bread.  Then force feed the sandwich to a Chazwasser.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: In other news, Vegemite is apparently manufactured, as opposed to dredged from sewage plants or harvested from hospital bedpans.

Vegemite: The one thing in Australia that won't kill you, but it'll make you pray for death.


I like Marmite, but I know that it's basically what you mention... byproducts of brewing.. It's really an 'acquired' taste. Marmite, margarine and avocado toast. Mmmmm. I'm out of avocados. Hoping I'm not crazy lazy on the way home tonight.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In other news "Smell of Vegemite" is my Nirvana / Men at Work mashup band name.
 
animal color
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FYI: Vegemite (or Marmite) can improve any stock or broth. You'll never know it's in there.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The losing country has to house Princes Andrew AND Harry.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Take My Advice: If you say "beer can" in Australian, it sounds like "bacon" in Jamaican.


If you say "beer can" in Australian, you sound like a tourist.

/Slab o' tinnies, mate.
//If you say "Jamaica" in a British West Country accent, it sounds like a Led Zeppelin song.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 367x243]
The losing country has to house Princes Andrew AND Harry.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"emerging field of 'olfactory heritage'"
but... but how do they hang the plaque?
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

animal color: FYI: Vegemite (or Marmite) can improve any stock or broth. You'll never know it's in there.


It's the vegetarian equivalent of tossing a couple of anchovies into the mix.
 
