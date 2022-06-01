 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   ♪ ♫ As I walked out in the streets of Laredo. As I walked out in Laredo one day. I saw a young cowboy with plans to hunt humans. Plans to hunt humans, turn them cold as clay. ♪ ♪   (ktla.com) divider line
    37-year-old Javier Torres  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We would like to specifically thank the actions of the caring citizen who took the time to inform law enforcement authorities about the concerns regarding this threatening statement made,"

...who cared so much that he was selling gun accessories on social media.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So good guy with a scope stops a bad guy with a gun?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow, I'm glad this wasn't in the Fark Food tab.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If his name was Johnson, they would have let him go.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mmmm, long pig.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddogdelta: If his name was Johnson, they would have let him go.


Lotta black folks with that surname, so, I'd say we can't be sure.

/ who am I kidding, if he was black he'd be dead
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go hunt all those harlots getting abortions, thats allowed now right? 😒
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is a false flag.  It's a person armed with a hammer is that we should be worried about.
https://twitter.com/TheGoodLiars/status/1531651480180121603
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How can the "Streets of Laredo" not be a Scottish bagpipe song?  It has the whole Scottish funeral dirge down.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: How can the "Streets of Laredo" not be a Scottish bagpipe song?  It has the whole Scottish funeral dirge down.


La Cucaracha is a bagpipe tune.  They used to play it a Trump's golf course in Scotland.  Feeling cocky?  Just hit play.

La Cucaracha
Youtube KZmD-K8u0jQ
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Grateful Dead - El Paso - 4/27/1977 - Capitol Theatre
Youtube bYeTm5srAzU


Heard that with this tune.......I ain't got nothing else
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: DON.MAC: How can the "Streets of Laredo" not be a Scottish bagpipe song?  It has the whole Scottish funeral dirge down.

La Cucaracha is a bagpipe tune.  They used to play it a Trump's golf course in Scotland.  Feeling cocky?  Just hit play.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KZmD-K8u0jQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


If fark had an Evil vote I would have clicked it.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Heard that with this tune.......I ain't got nothing else


When dealing with both types of music, that shows western vs country.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.