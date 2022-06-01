 Skip to content
(MSN)   Once he was one of the richest and most feared men in the world. More recently he was reduced to an answer at a "Narcos" trivia night. Rodríguez Orejuela, former head of the infamous Cali Cartel has passed away in his 80's in an American prison   (msn.com) divider line
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"We were very sad to learn about his passing last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time," Markus said Wednesday.

How about we hope he's burning in hell and thoughts go out to all his victims
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should be the fate of so many people. Powerless and forgotten.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess he's going back to Cali.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Guess he's going back to Cali.


No. I don't think so.
 
AllyOop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
well, bye .jpeg
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just sorry our tax dollars were spent to keep him alive so long.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
> "God has a new chess partner," the lawyer said, referring to Rodríguez Orejuela's reputation for outsmarting his enemies and rivals, for which he earned the nickname "the chess player."

Oh barf....
 
johnphantom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fjnorton: "We were very sad to learn about his passing last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time," Markus said Wednesday.

How about we hope he's burning in hell and thoughts go out to all his victims


He was a result of Banana Republics and the War on Drugs. We made him.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
His many American customers "made him" too
 
