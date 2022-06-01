 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Police training covers topics necessary to maintain a convincing undercover persona such as a believable backstory, explanations for unexplained absences, defecating on other cops, consistent schedules......wait, back up one   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Exposing genitalia, defecating on another officer, penetrating an officer using a vegetable, and removing feminine hygiene products, multiple sources confirmed.

BC must have a criminal BDSM syndicate or officers just wanted an excuse for their kink to be watched by others.
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww jeez Canada, your supposed to be our polite neighbor not this shiat
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They higher US cops to do the training?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a police training course, that's a "that's my fetish" convention.  And all entrants just happen to be cops.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pigs always roll around in each other's sh*t, are we surprised?
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the "Cleveland Steamer" was a myth

but then a friend literally brought over a Rusty Trombone...
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fjnorton: Aww jeez Canada, your supposed to be our polite neighbor not this shiat


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just one of those urban myths stoners tell each other. "Dude, undercover cops like totally have to crap on you if you ask. It's the law or some shiat."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

On today's episode; Cop or panda?
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fjnorton: Aww jeez Canada, your supposed to be our polite neighbor not this shiat


They said sorry, eh.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poop.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, that's how the poutine is made
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were confused by the francophone officer in charge: "You need, how you say, sheet cred."

Vegetable rogering and exposing 'nads and tampons, sounds like they're going 21 Jump Street 2: The College Years.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fjnorton: Aww jeez Canada, your supposed to be our polite neighbor not this shiat


It's always the quiet ones
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fjnorton: Aww jeez Canada, your supposed to be our polite neighbor not this shiat


We are your polite neighbor, now imagine what goes on in U.S. police training.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What a police training instructor may look like:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure there's some appropriate michael westen quote about deep cover that applies here.

it's similar to this...

Michael Westen:
[narrative] In the world of espionage, there are a lot of ways to introduce yourself: you can use official channels; you can use a cover I.D.; you can use encrypted communication. Whatever the method, that first contact tells you a lot about a person.
[as Michael reaches the open door to Room 302, flames suddenly burst up throughout the room]
Michael Westen:
[narrative] Especially when someone introduces himself by firebombing a hotel room.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Michael Westen:
[narrative] When you work under a cover, whether you're a cop, a DEA agent, or a spy, you're getting into business with the bad guys. Your job is to stay in control of that business. The problem is, criminals are unpredictable. Sometimes they take your ideas and resources, and hurt innocent people. It's every undercover agent's worst nightmare, which is why you do whatever it takes to make sure that doesn't happen.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Michael Westen:
[voice-over] Explaining the rules of covert ops is always a challenge. It's a world where good guys look like bad guys, and two wrongs do, in fact, make a right.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Michael Westen:
[narrative] People tend to think spies are motivated by love of the game, desire for adventure, or patriotic fervor. The truth, though, is that you don't choose a life as a covert operative unless something deeper is going on beneath the surface, something more personal, something harder to explain, and something a lot more painful.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait...maybe I do want to become an undercover cop! Where do I sign up?
 
