(CTV News)
18
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not for nothing, but "Flair" and "Airlines" aren't always a great combination.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Do all the stewardesses look like Jennifer Aniston?
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Every Ric Flair WOOOO! - Part 1
Youtube _0t6llGkBLo
 
El_Dan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fifteen pieces of Flair are required to be Canadian, but regulators would prefer 37 or more.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a good thing the CEO's imaginary Canuckian girlfriend took the stand & vouched for him.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not available for comment:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moos [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
wooooooo! eh!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It was a Canadian company, but then the government tried to bankrupt them by closing business and not bailing them out. They reached out and got help, from outside the reach of the government that tried to close them, and when it became clear the effort to bankrupt them hadn't worked they went after the firm that bailed them out against their wishes.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bronskrat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
smartcdn.prod.postmedia.digitalView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm Canadian and I never heard of them.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I flew Flair.  What's the deal with the tiny packet of Tim Hortons?   And they give you a little plastic cup of Molson, eh?  And the pilot gets on the intercom and say "You hosers on da left.  You can look outta dere winder and see Canada, Eh?  And I'm like, Of course dey can see Canada.  We're still at da Calgary airport, eh?

Be sure ta tip yer waitresses, eh./  Dey work hard.   Anna try the elk. It's like super elky, eh?
 
RI_Red
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bronskrat: [smartcdn.prod.postmedia.digital image 850x637]


No, they're more "doo."

doo-OOO-DOO-DOO-doo-doo-DOO-DOOOOO!!!!
 
gbv23
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can't one of the airlines be the MASK airline?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nice Corporate 3 card Monte game.

Who's behind 777?
 
