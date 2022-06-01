 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   Movie theaters worried about popcorn shortage. For our Millenial readers, a movie theater is a place you pay to watch a stranger's TV. For our Gen Z readers, a TV is a large phone that doesn't have any social media accounts   (wreg.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Movie theater, Popcorn supply, Popcorn, Film, chief executive of Preferred Popcorn, Memorial Day, major concern, Operators of movie theaters  
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's not true.  Modern smart TVs you can web browse to social media sites.
 
Underemployed in Greenland
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nice headline, subby.  Even if it makes me feel so very, very old.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Underemployed in Greenland: Nice headline, subby.  Even if it makes me feel so very, very old.


What's a headline?  Is that just the text link I'm clicking to the website?
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Underemployed in Greenland: Nice headline, subby.  Even if it makes me feel so very, very old.

What's a headline?  Is that just the text link I'm clicking to the website?


Way back in the time of John Wayne and Abraham Lincoln, they used to print the news dead trees, then drop it on your doorstep. EVERY DAY. That's how you learned what was happening. I shiat you not.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I recently bought my first smart TV. Holy damn does that thing bring up a lot of options upon power-on. Kinda miss just "okay, I'm on. Feed me some input and I'll put it out the screen and speakers".
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This thread should be fun. I'll just go grab a bucket of... OH GOD, NOOOOO!!!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Unexpected event of the day, a corn shortage in America.

Guessing tomorrow we'll get an article about a water shortage in the Pacific Ocean.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
img.tfd.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Summoner101: Underemployed in Greenland: Nice headline, subby.  Even if it makes me feel so very, very old.

What's a headline?  Is that just the text link I'm clicking to the website?

Way back in the time of John Wayne and Abraham Lincoln, they used to print the news dead trees, then drop it on your doorstep. EVERY DAY. That's how you learned what was happening. I shiat you not.


I know Lincoln is the old guy who says not to believe everything you read on the internet just because there's a picture with a quote next to it, but who's John Wayne?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's adorable that subby thinks any Gen Z-ers read fark
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Better that than toilet paper.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: This thread should be fun. I'll just go grab a bucket of... OH GOD, NOOOOO!!!


Popcorn lung" is the nickname for bronchiolitis obliterans. That's a condition that damages your lungs' smallest airways and makes you cough and feel short of breath. It's sometimes caused by breathing in a chemical used to flavor microwave popcorn. But other chemicals or lung illnesses can also cause popcorn lung.
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yes, Millennials, the generation that helped turn the multimillion dollar blockbuster into the billion dollar blockbuster, need a refresher on what a movie theater is.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Millennials sold their souls to eat ass.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dude...from
Fark user imageView Full Size

To
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok thespian.

/love omt sknah *wink
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Millennials sold their souls to eat ass.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Truth.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: cyberspacedout: This thread should be fun. I'll just go grab a bucket of... OH GOD, NOOOOO!!!

Popcorn lung" is the nickname for bronchiolitis obliterans. That's a condition that damages your lungs' smallest airways and makes you cough and feel short of breath. It's sometimes caused by breathing in a chemical used to flavor microwave popcorn. But other chemicals or lung illnesses can also cause popcorn lung.


diacetyl
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Hankie Fest: Summoner101: Underemployed in Greenland: Nice headline, subby.  Even if it makes me feel so very, very old.

What's a headline?  Is that just the text link I'm clicking to the website?

Way back in the time of John Wayne and Abraham Lincoln, they used to print the news dead trees, then drop it on your doorstep. EVERY DAY. That's how you learned what was happening. I shiat you not.

I know Lincoln is the old guy who says not to believe everything you read on the internet just because there's a picture with a quote next to it, but who's John Wayne?


Wow that question makes me feel old. He's a pretty famous actor. Pictured here on the left

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think if we're being serious, Gen Z's big problem with theaters is not the going out part.  (Netflix-based lifestyles seem to be the provenance of boring people, and are only generational insofar as the elder generations can't figure out Netflix.)  It's the 24 frames per second part.  Any film movie, and most digital movies (last time I checked) seem to adhere to this tradition, but a generation of people who get PTSD if they can't turn their video games up to 120 fps and are used to watching motion-compensated (?) LCD television might get perturbed by movie flicker.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': Yes, Millennials, the generation that helped turn the multimillion dollar blockbuster into the billion dollar blockbuster, need a refresher on what a movie theater is.


For most people Millenial doesn't mean born between whatever years, it simply means 'younger than me'. I'm almost 41 and by some accounts that makes me a Millenial. Yeah, I know what a farking movie theatre is. I also have underwear older than what many people call a Millenial.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: cyberspacedout: This thread should be fun. I'll just go grab a bucket of... OH GOD, NOOOOO!!!

Popcorn lung" is the nickname for bronchiolitis obliterans. That's a condition that damages your lungs' smallest airways and makes you cough and feel short of breath. It's sometimes caused by breathing in a chemical used to flavor microwave popcorn. But other chemicals or lung illnesses can also cause popcorn lung.


Yeah, I've heard of that. There's the diacetyl, and then there's all the smoke from the idiot at my last office who put it in the microwave so long he set off the smoke alarm. The smell was strong enough to cross a 1000 sf lobby and get into the office center hallways. If given a choice between that, and someone microwaving fish, I'll go with the fish.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [img.tfd.com image 400x302]


The good times. And we didn't even know it. 😔
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: I recently bought my first smart TV. Holy damn does that thing bring up a lot of options upon power-on. Kinda miss just "okay, I'm on. Feed me some input and I'll put it out the screen and speakers".


Smart tvs suck on options and tend to be slow.  Roku FTW
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Millennials sold their souls to eat ass.


Excuse me pal I didn't sell my soul to eat ass.

/I leased it out
//Actually now that I read the contract yeah... Turns out I sold it
///At least I get to eat ass ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': Yes, Millennials, the generation that helped turn the multimillion dollar blockbuster into the billion dollar blockbuster, need a refresher on what a movie theater is.


With the price of tickets thats about 50 people
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

aerojockey: I think if we're being serious, Gen Z's big problem with theaters is not the going out part.  (Netflix-based lifestyles seem to be the provenance of boring people, and are only generational insofar as the elder generations can't figure out Netflix.)  It's the 24 frames per second part.  Any film movie, and most digital movies (last time I checked) seem to adhere to this tradition, but a generation of people who get PTSD if they can't turn their video games up to 120 fps and are used to watching motion-compensated (?) LCD television might get perturbed by movie flicker.


Movies don't come on film anymore... no more flicker
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aerojockey: I think if we're being serious, Gen Z's big problem with theaters is not the going out part.  (Netflix-based lifestyles seem to be the provenance of boring people, and are only generational insofar as the elder generations can't figure out Netflix.)  It's the 24 frames per second part.  Any film movie, and most digital movies (last time I checked) seem to adhere to this tradition, but a generation of people who get PTSD if they can't turn their video games up to 120 fps and are used to watching motion-compensated (?) LCD television might get perturbed by movie flicker.


Nothing hurts my soul more than kids who need the auto-tween function turned on their device to mimic 60 fps. That was a dark time 2 years ago when adbobe released that plugin, and every dork with a youtube account was scratching for clicks by reuploading old shiat in "4k HD 1080p 60 fps ORIGINAL FIGHT".

I actually had to get into verbal arguments during family visits with my aunt because she is one of those "if I paid for it, imma use it" types, which is odd as a boomer, you'd think. Tween on, ratio forced to 14:6, brightness to the sun, every audio slider maxed.

I think people who use the 60 fps emulator have cognition issues.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': Yes, Millennials, the generation that helped turn the multimillion dollar blockbuster into the billion dollar blockbuster, need a refresher on what a movie theater is.


I saw the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man five times in the theater

I did my part for the box office gross
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Summoner101: I know Lincoln is the old guy who says not to believe everything you read on the internet just because there's a picture with a quote next to it, but who's John Wayne?


He's the serial killer who had his penis cut off by his wife.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

aerojockey: I think if we're being serious, Gen Z's big problem with theaters is not the going out part.  (Netflix-based lifestyles seem to be the provenance of boring people, and are only generational insofar as the elder generations can't figure out Netflix.)  It's the 24 frames per second part.  Any film movie, and most digital movies (last time I checked) seem to adhere to this tradition, but a generation of people who get PTSD if they can't turn their video games up to 120 fps and are used to watching motion-compensated (?) LCD television might get perturbed by movie flicker.


Most cinemas are digital now. Have been for years. I'm not a movie theater projectionist / concession person / usher / theater cleaner upper but wouldn't that mean the frame rate is now 60 fps?

/I was in AV Club in middle school
//I got to operate the 16mm projectors
///I think I just outed myself as both a nerd and an old
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: I recently bought my first smart TV. Holy damn does that thing bring up a lot of options upon power-on. Kinda miss just "okay, I'm on. Feed me some input and I'll put it out the screen and speakers".


The Smart TV interfaces are almost always terrible.  We just replaced our living room TV (never another LG), and the TV is always like "Hey, you never connected me to the internet...ok, HDMI 1 it is!"  On top of that, they still ship remotes with rubber buttons and IR beams.

Nope!  Apple TV controls everything perfectly, thank you, and while they are hardly angelic, I trust Apple's privacy policies over farking Samsung any day if the week.
 
