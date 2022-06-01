 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   RIP Howard Johnsons   (motorbiscuit.com) divider line
16
    More: Sad, Howard Johnson's, Fast food, last Howard Johnson's restaurant, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Franchising, restaurant chain, New Jersey Turnpike, summer road trip  
•       •       •

302 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 01 Jun 2022 at 2:20 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There's always Rock Ridge
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Anal Johnsons' were always cleaner.
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gabby Johnson's is still open. Sure it's infested with roaches, rats, and black mold, but it's open!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ROWWWR!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you Van.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Clam Plate Orgy has ended :(
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have vivid and happy memories of the local HoJo.  I was a toddler.
 
uutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Howard Johnson's lost its Ho Jo.

/NRBQ
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think that was near the 40 or so mini golf places up there. Lake George is not a bad spot to visit.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Subby, seriously?  With "Ho Jo no mo"  just sitting there staring at you?  For shame
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

phalamir: Subby, seriously?  With "Ho Jo no mo"  just sitting there staring at you?  For shame


Or even "Oh, no! Ho Jo no mo!"
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Howard Johnson
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

clintster: Gabby Johnson's is still open. Sure it's infested with roaches, rats, and black mold, but it's open!
[Fark user image 425x239]
/ROWWWR!


That's Gabby Johnson

THIS is Howard Johnson
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dr. Samuel Johnson is right about Olson Johnson's being right.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

toraque: phalamir: Subby, seriously?  With "Ho Jo no mo"  just sitting there staring at you?  For shame

Or even "Oh, no! Ho Jo no mo!"


"O no to fo yo to go to Ho Jo"
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maddogdelta: clintster: Gabby Johnson's is still open. Sure it's infested with roaches, rats, and black mold, but it's open!
[Fark user image 425x239]
/ROWWWR!

That's Gabby Johnson

THIS is Howard Johnson
[Fark user image 320x240]


I do believe that Clinster was just offering an alternative.
 
jclaggett
‘’ less than a minute ago  
HoJo lost its MoJo
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.